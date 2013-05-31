FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cotton futures daily price limit reduced to 3 cents - ICE
May 31, 2013 / 8:06 PM / in 4 years

Cotton futures daily price limit reduced to 3 cents - ICE

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, May 31 (Reuters) - The daily trading limit for all
ICE cotton No. 2 futures delivery months will revert to 3 cents
per pound above or below the prior day's settlement price, ICE
Futures U.S. said in a notice on Friday.
    The change from the prior four-cent limit is effective with
the start of trading for Monday, June 3.
    The initial limit amount can be expanded following any day
on which two or more of the first five listed months close at
limit bid or offer based on the initial limit amount, the
exchange said.
    The move comes after the most-active cotton contract closed
below 80 cents per lb, triggering the change in accordance with
ICE rules.
    The benchmark  July cotton contract on ICE Futures U.S.
 closed down 0.77 cent, or 0.97 percent, at 79.36 cents a
lb.

 (Reporting by Chris Prentice;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)

