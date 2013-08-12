UPDATE 2-USDA cuts forecasts for U.S., global cotton production

* USDA forecasts for 2013/14 output lower than expected * U.S. output seen at four-year low on reduced yields * Revisions seen less bullish due to China stocks (Recasts, adds background, market comment; updates prices) NEW YORK, Aug 12 (Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday lowered its forecast for U.S. and global cotton production in the 2013/14 crop year and reduced its outlook for record global inventories. The USDA cut its projection for output in the United States, the world's top cotton exporter, on lower yields; it cut its forecast for output in China, the world's largest cotton producer, on unfavorable weather. The changes prompted the USDA to also reduce its projections for ending stocks, though worldwide inventories are still expected to be at a record high by the end of the crop year that began on Aug. 1. The USDA's new forecast pegged U.S. production at 13.05 million bales, the smallest crop in four years. That was down from a July forecast of 13.50 million bales and below median expectations of 13.75 million bales in a Reuters poll conducted ahead of the report. The outlook for production and stocks below trade expectations lifted prices on ICE Futures U.S. to their highest level since mid-June. "The fact that the USDA reduced the crop is significant and it may indicate the (crop) could be smaller yet," said John Flanagan of Flanagan Trading Corp in North Carolina. The lower production is expected to leave U.S. ending stocks, known as carryover, at a three-year low of 2.80 million bales, below the July outlook of 2.90 million bales. Median expectations ahead of the report pegged the U.S. carryover at 3.0 million bales. Dealers said the smaller U.S. supplies will support futures prices even if output in other countries, particularly China, can meet demand. China is the world's top cotton consumer. U.S. exports will total 10.60 million bales this year, the USDA said, down from a July forecast of 11 million bales. Exports last year were an estimated 13.10 million bales. GLOBAL OUTLOOK SEEN LESS BULLISH The USDA lowered its expectations for global output to 116.38 million bales from a July forecast of 118.02 million bales amid unfavorable weather and reduced output in China. While that was well below trade expectations for production of 118.5 million bales, it was seen as less bullish for global prices than the U.S. revisions because of China's huge inventories, dealers said. The country's production is expected to total 33 million bales, compared with a July forecast of 34 million bales. China is still expected to hold more than 60 percent of record global inventories of 93.77 million bales by end-July 2014, lowered from a previous forecast of 94.34 million bales. China's stocks are forecast to total 58.26 million bales by the end of July 2014, down slightly from last month's forecast of 58.93 million bales. The updated outlook did little to change expectations that uncertainty over Chinese demand will continue to hang over the marketplace, dealers said. Beijing began building its reserves in 2011, paying above global prices to support farmers. The country has said previously that it will continue to stockpile this year. The policy has led to voracious demand for lower-priced foreign cotton in the world's top textile market. "There is always going to be wondering over whether we get a change or not. We're all waiting for news on China's policy," said Sharon Johnson, a cotton specialist with KCG Futures in Atlanta. Any increased demand for imports on China's lower output could be met by other origins, particularly India, she said. The USDA raised its forecast for exports in India, the world's second-largest producer, to 6.25 million bales, up from a previous projection of 5.8 million bales. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and John Wallace)