Sub-prime auto ABS starts to make its move

Aug 10 (IFR) - Yield-starved investors are moving up the risk curve, and that demand is enabling companies that securitize sub-prime auto receivables to achieve super-low funding costs.

This week Santander Consumer USA issued a new deal with a weighted average credit spread of 1.329 and an all-in yield of 1.847% -- the lowest yield achieved by any subprime auto ABS issuer since the financial crisis.

“Auto ABS investors need yield that comes from an asset class with improving credit metrics on top of a solid deal structure,” said Jim Harrington, an independent portfolio manager.

“This sub-prime credit dynamic is occurring against the backdrop of an ever-improving and growing auto consumer credit.”

The $1.025bn deal, the Santander Drive Auto (SDART) 2012-5, includes large tranches that traded well in the secondary market, as Santander is a popular name with investors.

The company is a regular issuer whose paper is virtually liquid in the secondary markets, and it had already tapped the subprime auto ABS market four times previously this year.

Investor demand drove spreads tighter in the senior classes by approximately 14 basis points (bp) from initial guidance, allowing the deal to be increased by 25% from the original offering size of US$800m.

The 0.95 and two-year Triple A rated classes were priced at EDSF plus 18bp and interpolated swaps plus 38bp, after initial guidance levels were seen at 25bp-30bp and 45bp-50bp. The short-term money-market tranche was priced at 4bp less than interpolated Libor.

BETTER NUMBERS

All three Triple A-rated tranches printed tighter than a previous offering from sub-prime lender AmeriCredit.

“If you go back and look at its history, AmeriCredit has traditionally priced tighter than Santander,” said an ABS banker.

The US$1.2bn AmeriCredit (AMCAR) 2012-3 offering in mid-June paid a spread of EDSF plus 22bp and interpolated swaps plus 42bp for the 0.95-year and two-year average life Triple A notes. The money-market slice was 2bp less than interpolated Libor.

“The (Santander) deal was not only several times oversubscribed, but it recorded an all-time new low for Triple A spreads as well as a record low for overall cost of funds,” said a senior ABS banker.

However Santander did not the blaze the trail with the pricing of its subordinated tranches. Santander’s 2.70-year notes rated Double A, 3.45-year rated Single A, and 4.12-year rated Triple B were priced at interpolated swaps plus 105bp, 210bp and 260bp. The 2.85-year Double A, 3.45-year Single A and 3.93-year Triple B rated classes in AmeriCredit’s mid-June deal were printed at interpolated swaps plus 100bp, 175bp and 230bp.

Still, the overall perception is that sub-prime auto ABS is on the verge of a record low-yield spree like the prime auto ABS market has been undergoing.

In recent weeks, auto companies including Honda and Hyundai have set new records for the lowest yields achieved with prime auto ABS.

And as those yields move lower, investors are moving up the risk curve and turning to sub-prime auto receivables -- an asset class that was dreaded not so long ago.

“Liquidity available in the sub-prime auto ABS market, relative to the other higher-yielding esoteric sectors, continues to improve this year,” said Harrington.

“The investor demand for this liquidity has not wavered.” said Harrington.

While other asset classes such as container leases may offer a higher spread and yield, they are in the market less frequently, and are thus less liquid.

Sub-prime auto issuance, on the other hand, has accounted for US$11.5bn so far in 2012, or 18.4% of total auto ABS volume, according to IFR Markets and Thomson Reuters data.

