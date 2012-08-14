CDS market sees positives as CIT Group slashes debt

Aug 14 (IFR) - At the end of July, CIT Group surfaced with a $3bn bond offering, with proceeds earmarked for the redemption of higher-costing debt.

It was the fourth time this year the bank holding company has accessed the debt capital markets -- quite a turnaround, as CIT had been effectively frozen out of the market after filing for bankruptcy in 2009.

Like other financial institutions, the company fell victim to the financial crisis. As things worsened, CIT’s credit spreads widened so dramatically that it was uneconomical to obtain funding either through the capital markets or via bank deposits.

In time, the company’s ratings eroded from investment-grade to high-yield.

MAKE IT GO AWAY

Just three years later, however, CIT is seen as a solid crossover name that is well on the road toward regaining high-grade status -- and debt elimination has been a central part of that renaissance. In the last three years, CIT has eliminated or refinanced $30bn in debt, and the ratings agencies have taken notice.

In February, Moody’s upgraded CIT to B1 from B2. Standard & Poor’s followed in March, lifting CIT’s long-term issuer credit rating to BB- from B+. The two-notch upgrade acknowledged the unencumbering of a large chunk of CIT’s balance sheet, as well as the lowered funding costs and stabilized business profile.

S&P points out, however, that even at reduced levels, CIT’s funding costs remain significantly higher than bank and non-banking peers. Moreover, profitability is so far limited, which is constraining its rating profile.

“We could raise the rating within a year if core profitability improves faster than we expect via reduced funding costs,” the agency said. “The rating could also benefit from continued progress in reducing its reliance on wholesale funding.”

Analysts at Bank of America Merrill Lynch expect CIT’s high-cost debt to be repaid by the end of 2012 or early 2013. Series A debt, consisting of $21.04bn in maturities, has already been eliminated, and proceeds of the latest bond offering are slated to redeem or refinance part of the 7% Series C due 2016/2017 later this month.

TRACKING PROTECTION

S&P’s rating upgrade closely tracks the synthetic credit market’s opinion of CIT. In recent months, market makers have re-commenced trading credit default swaps in CIT. And while activity is nascent, investors are the pricing the entity a little more constructively than the rating agencies, pegging it at an implied BB range, according to Markit data. Five-year protection is quoted around 315bp - 320bp.

And while the company remains in high-yield territory, CDS investors are demonstrating optimism regarding the company’s spreads, as its CDS trades with a 100bp coupon -- normally seen only on investment-grade entities.

But some analysts see plenty of reason to remain cautious about the credit.

“Although one could convincingly argue that the rating agency actions have lagged CIT’s progress, we do not believe that the company is at, or near, investment-grade ratings,” said BAC high-yield analysts Vincent Breitenbach and Larry Zaccherio.

They called CIT’s synthetic market spreads “very forward looking” and are underweight-30% -- in other words, placing the company at the upper echelon of an “unattractive” point. However they do not anticipate a significant widening of spreads, which would suggest credit erosion.

For its part, CIT says it is committed to returning to investment-grade status and, in addition to removing legacy high-cost debt, it has prioritized expansion of its businesses, assets and funding, as well as an improvement in profitability.

“Despite the challenging macro environment, we think CIT’s broad and diverse businesses are performing well and remain healthy, giving us further confidence in its positive trajectory and intrinsic value,” BAC said.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......