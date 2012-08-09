In hunt for yield, hybrids flourish anew

NEW YORK, Aug 9 (IFR) - Banks and insurance companies are taking advantage of the scramble for yield among US investors with hybrid bond structures not seen since the financial crisis -- Tier 1 securities at record-low coupons and even bonds that can be written down to zero.

Prudential Financial Insurance attracted a whopping $5.75 billion of demand for $1 billion of 30-year non-call 10 hybrid bonds earlier this week, marking the comeback of a structure that fell from grace during the 2008 crisis.

On Thursday, UBS launched an even bigger bet on investor desperation -- a benchmark Tier 2 transaction that exposes bondholders to the risk of losing all of the principal.

The same day, Wells Fargo hit the retail $25 par market with a perpetual preferred Tier 1 security with guidance at just 5.2%, a staggering 42 basis points (bp) tighter than a similar deal by top regional lender BB&T just two weeks ago.

Investors recognize they are being compensated less and less for the risk they are taking on.

“The market’s memory seems to shorten as returns become more scarce,” said David Knutson, financial institutions group (FIG) credit analyst at Legal & General Investment Management in the Americas.

Although it’s unlikely the highly-structured Tier 1 hybrids issued by financials before the crisis will return, new forms of higher-risk capital securities are expected -- especially if UBS’s so-called low-trigger Tier 2 CoCo is a success.

“We have gone from an emphasis on return of capital to a return on capital,” said Knutson. “People are no longer as concerned about getting the money back as getting some type of return, and as this evolves I would expect the optionality embedded in hybrids to become more aggressive.”

Instead of hybrids, however, the new instruments will be called CoCos, the term already used to refer to contingent convertible capital, buffer capital notes, bail-in notes and other types of Tier 2 securities that banks and insurers are likely to issue to comply with new local bank regulations and Basel III.

Some will see the bonds converted into equity, or their principal written down if the issuer’s Tier 1 common equity capital falls below a certain threshold. Others, such as the Prudential deal, may see their coupons being deferred.

Prudential’s new hybrid can have its 5.875% coupon be deferred for five years under stressed financial conditions. That provision -- combined with the long maturity -- was enough to be awarded 100% equity treatment by Standard & Poor‘s, even though the instrument is also considered debt-like enough to qualify for interest-rate tax deductibility.

Despite the embedded risk of deferral, investors inundated lead managers Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC and UBS with US$5.75bn of orders, after Prudential went out with whispered price talk of 6.375%.

The book held firm when the price talk was tightened in to 6%, and they still had a solid US$5bn of orders at the much tighter final coupon of 5.875%.

NOT FOR EVERYONE

Yet there are plenty of investors still baulking at the perceived lack of compensation for risk.

“We passed on that deal,” said Frank Reda, senior trader at Taplin, Canida and Habacht. “We already had plenty of exposure in the senior paper and didn’t think the you were given enough compensation to go down the capital structure, particularly after they squeezed in pricing.”

The deal performed well in the aftermarket, proving that the broad yield-tightening in the fixed-income markets in recent months has taken investor need for yield to a new level.

“In just the last few months we have seen a dramatic increase in the number of traditional fixed-income corporate bond-buyers willing to go down the capital structure to pick up yield,” said Dan Mead, head of FIG syndicate at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

Prudential is using its deal to redeem some of its US$1.7bn of retail medium-term notes with a weighted average interest rate of 6.05%.

The deal, however, is also structured to qualify for Tier 2 if Pru is deemed a non-bank Systemically Important Financial Institution (SIFI) by the regulators. It also has a regulatory capital call that enables it to be redeemed by Prudential if the Fed decides the structure doesn’t quality for Tier 2.

Hartford Financial Services Group did a similar US$25 par US$600m 7.875% 30-year non-call 10 in April, but that was not sold entirely to US institutional investors.

Similarly, Wells Fargo was able to tighten its initial 5.375%-5.5% initial guidance within just an hour to 5.2% as investors pumped orders into the book for its US$25 par retail non-cumulative perpetual preferred tier 1 security.

That deal comes just two weeks after BB&T set a new record for Tier 1 capital costs by issuing a perpetual non-call five year preferred at 5.625%.

The biggest test, however, is coming from UBS and its dollar-denominated Tier 2 buffer capital note -- the first CoCo to be offered to domestic US investors and the first that exposes bondholders to the risk of losing 100% of their investment.

The 10-year bullet transaction will be priced on Friday and has started out with whispers around 8%, compared to a 7.5% coupon on a similarly structured dollar deal that UBS sold predominantly to Asian investors earlier in the year.

The deal will qualify as low-trigger Tier 2, under the Swiss capital adequacy rules for banks, and will have its principal written down if UBS’s required 10% of common equity Tier 1 capital halves to 5%, or if it is considered “non viable” by the Swiss regulator.

Market participants expect the deal to flourish despite the risks, simply because of the mad dash for yield.

“I have to think a deal like that will do very well,” said one banker not involved in the transaction. “The Swiss regulators are among the toughest in the world, and the view is that the regulator would intervene before a UBS ever got to that (5%) stage.”

If it does, it will be a watershed moment for the US bond market, in that it could pave the way not only for more high quality bank issuers coming with dollar CoCos, but also setting the stage for US banks and insurers to follow suit.

“I think CoCos would be issued first by Yankee banks, followed by US banks,” said Knutson. “I suppose we could eventually see CoCo issuance among US SIFI insurance companies, after US banks break into the market.”

The Federal Reserve is committed to putting out a white paper on convertible debt, and the US’s biggest banks are privately urging the use of CoCos in their capital structures.

