US Bancorp sets record for lowest bank coupon

May 4 (IFR) - US Bancorp this week set the record for the lowest-ever bank coupon on a five-year note, breaking the 2% barrier for the first time.

The bank sold $1.25 billion of five-year senior notes at a coupon of 1.65% on Thursday, breaking the previous record of 2.05% set by Bank of Nova Scotia in a September 2010 deal.

But US Bancorp’s deal confirmed the trend of investors charging more for banks than they are for corporates.

US Bancorp, rated Aa3/A/AA-/AA, brought the deal via joint bookrunners Barclays, Deutsche Bank and itself, announcing it with a benchmark size and initial price thoughts of Treasuries plus the low 90 basis points (bps). Official guidance emerged at Treasuries plus 90bps area and ultimately, the deal was priced at 87.5bps.

That translated to a new issue concession of 10.5bps compared with the outstanding USB 2.20s of November 2016, which were quoted around 65bps.

Bancorp essentially paid more concession than it had in the past, an experience shared this week by Goldman Sachs and Wells Fargo. The deals came just a week after high-grade investors had waved in corporates at minimal concession.

USB did a $1 billion 10-year trade on February 28, a deal that priced with a 6 basis points to negative 1 basis point concession.

That trade was notable as it represented the lowest 10-year coupon from a bank at that time - which made the lack of concession more impressive.

A 10 basis points new issue concession is not a disaster -- but it does suggest that bank concessions are running significantly higher than corporates.

That may be partly due to nervousness ahead of Moody’s upcoming ratings action on the banking sector.

While Bancorp and Wells Fargo are actually not on the list of banks that could be downgraded, they stand to suffer some knock-on effect if the whole sector takes a hit.

PAYING UP

Some market players also put larger concessions down to more frequent issuance - especially in the case of Wells Fargo.

Wells Fargo, rated A2/A+/AA-, sold $1.5 billion of five-year notes this week with a new issue concession of 17 basis points.

The Wells Fargo March 2022s priced on March 12 at Treasuries plus 150 basis points. Wells Fargo paid a concession of around 3 basis points but garnered a $6 billion book on a $2.5 billion deal. And its February 2015s priced at plus 100bps came in with a 6-8 basis points concession to draw a $3 billion book on a $2 billion deal.

The Goldman February 2016s were quoted last Monday at around Treasuries plus 265bps bid, so allowing 15-20 basis points for the 3s/5s curve, this would suggest fair value of 272-277bps, putting the new-issue concession on the latest deal at 18-23 basis points. Using the company’s August 2015s, quoted at 275-265bps, the concession worked out to 26 basis points.

On its $4.25 billion 10-year priced on January 19, Goldman only paid a 9-14 basis points new issue concession and got an $11 billion book.

On last Monday’s trades, Wells Fargo’s book was only covered up to $2.5 billion, while Goldman had oversubscriptions up to $5 billion - decent but not as spectacular as earlier in the year.

“When GS prices a benchmark three-year with an 18-26 basis points concession and accounts don’t fly in, it tells me there is a growing aversion to the credit product, especially from banks, amid uncertainty due to employment numbers and French elections,” said one syndicate official.

