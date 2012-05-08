Bankruptcy may be best option for Ally's mortgage unit

May 8 (IFR) - If the mortgage unit of loan giant Ally Financial files for bankruptcy this weekend as expected, there will be one immediate reason -- the company could default on $1bn of debt on Monday.

The filing, expected on Sunday night, will mark the latest chapter in the up-and-down history of Residential Capital (ResCap), a former profit engine which in recent years has turned into a dud for its parent company.

But it could also raise serious questions about Ally itself, formerly the financing unit of General Motors known as GMAC, with repercussions that could ripple into the US presidential race.

Ally has previously said a ResCap bankruptcy could cause it to lose between $400m and $1.25bn -- a hefty sum for a company that still owes the Treasury about $12bn in bailout funds.

In the past, Ally has helped bolster ResCap’s capital position, and as recently as the fourth quarter of last year, it forgave nearly $200m in inter-company debt.

But with much larger obligations looming just around the corner for ResCap, sources say Ally -- still 74% owned by the US government - will put the struggling business into Chapter 11.

“Everyone is waiting for them to file,” said Jody Lurie, corporate credit analyst at Janney Capital Markets.

TROUBLE AHEAD

In its most recent earnings report, Ally said it was considering various options -- including providing more liquidity or capital, or buying some of ResCap’s assets.

But whatever the parent company decides, there’s certainly no rosy gloss to be put on the serious troubles facing ResCap, which at $382bn has the fifth-largest book of mortgages in the United States.

The company skipped a $20m interest payment last month on its $1.75bn 6.50% unsecured debt due 2013, and that was just a drop in the bucket compared to its more pressing obligations.

On Monday, it has $1bn in senior debt coming due under Ally’s secured credit facility, according to ratings agency Fitch Ratings. (Another $338m is due between May and June.)

That $1bn was extended for one month by Ally in April, when it also refused to extend a $500m unsecured line of credit.

Out of a separate $1.1bn secured line of credit from Ally, meanwhile, ResCap had drawn all but $410m of it as of March 31.

The short duration of the extension sparked the belief, particularly among the ratings agencies, that ResCap was unlikely to have sufficient liquidity to meet its obligations.

Standard & Poor’s said the month-long extension indicated that Ally might not perceive ResCap as a “viable entity.”

The company also has a heavy overhang of bad loans, exposure to warranty obligation issues, additional expenses to address new regulatory requirements, and concern about any future mortgage litigation.

In its earnings filing, Ally said that ResCap continued to be buffeted by the state of the housing market, and that market conditions had significantly eroded liquidity while eating away at the company’s capital.

In January, Ally revealed that the mortgage unit had fallen below the $250m consolidated tangible net worth level it is required to maintain. (It was back to $399m by March 31.)

Given the depth of ResCap’s woes, the market has seemed to look favorably on Ally’s attempts to address the situation.

The cost of insuring Ally’s debt against a potential default in the form of credit default swaps (CDS) has dropped more than 21% since early February.

At the time, its five-year CDS spreads were trading at 458 basis points; they are now at 360bp. That means it costs $360,000 a year to protect $10 million of debt for five years.

Last month, when ResCap missed its interest payment, Moody’s said that Ally’s credit rating (B1) has been constrained by its support of ResCap -- and that actions to reduce that exposure would be positive for its credit profile, if costs were reasonable.

And Bank of America Merrill Lynch said in Aprilthat Ally’s bonds are considered attractive, noting the company has solid liquidity as well as decent performance in its core auto and retail businesses.

With the government still a majority stakeholder, meanwhile, Ally itself looks to be on sure footing -- and will likely get a warm reception in the market if it lets its mortgage unit go down.

“Although we do not view a ResCap bankruptcy as automatically opening Ally up to smooth sailing right away, the step should be favorable, providing the auto lender relief for an issue that has been lingering for a few years now,” Janney’s Lurie said.

