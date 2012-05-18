Toyota pays big concession for low coupon

May 18 (IFR) - Toyota set its own low-coupon record this week with a $1bn 1.75% five-year bond, but the big new issue concession seemed to show that for now, the ball is in the buy-side’s court.

The order book for the Aa3/AA- rated company’s offer was only $1.3bn, and the new issue concession (NIC) appeared to leave the market as a whole concerned about NICs going forward.

Liquid enough -- but not quite as liquid as a name like GE that could get slammed on headline risk -- the deal from Toyota launched on the back of good earnings results.

The five-year maturity seemed to be a good choice, with investors definitely gravitating to shorter paper during the recent round of volatility.

Toyota was able to print one of the top five lowest-ever five-year coupons for a financial institutions group (FIG) name.

But it required 25bp-30bp in NIC, leaving the rest of the high-grade market to re-calculate the concessions for other names on their calendars.

“We’ve had a lot of conversations recently about starting conservative and pushing tighter once we get the book,” said one syndicate source active this week but not on the Toyota trade.

“That second part is not happening right now,” the source said.

“With Treasury yields where they are, most issuers have been okay with their levels, but it feels like there is really no such thing as too cheap in this market. Guys are still sitting on cash, but Europe could literally blow up at any minute, and there is no resolution in sight.”

Announced by joint books Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, HSBC, RBS and UBS as benchmark size, initial thoughts were discussed as low 100s. Some leads further defined this as “think 110”, others said “think 105-110”.

At treasuries plus 110 basis points (bps), the starting point looked like about a 25bp-30bp NIC. Concession on this one was easy to figure -- something investors like in times of volatility -- with the 2.05% January 2017s quoted at plus 75bp-80bp.

Sources across the market hoped demand would allow Toyota to bring this concession in. But guidance emerged at plus 110bp area , plus or minus 2bp, and a $1 billion trade was priced right at plus 110bp (1.75% coupon priced at 99.634 and yield of 1.827%.).

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Andrea Johnson is a senior IFR analyst based in Florida; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan and Marc Carnegie)