Cruzeiro woes shut capital markets for mid-tier Brazil banks

NEW YORK, June 8 (IFR) - Central bank intervention at second-tier Banco Cruzeiro do Sul has put paid to any chance of mid-tier Brazilian banks accessing capital markets as investors react to talk of fraud, accounting irregularities and the firing of the bank’s management.

Coming just two years after a similar crisis at mid-tier peer Panamericano, Cruzeiro has unnerved investors and led some to question the strength of the regulatory framework in Brazil.

Cruzeiro’s bonds inevitably sank in response to the news, a move that was made all the more dramatic by the recent strong rally in the curve on the back of talk that BTG Pactual was considering buying a stake in the bank.

Existing bonds had experienced a sharp rally as the BTG rumours spread with the 2016s climbing all the way to 85-90 on May 31, only to fall back to the 50s after the central bank fired top management and appointed the local deposit insurance fund FGC as the administrator.

Investor reaction was predictably negative.

“I would stay away from most second-tier banks, especially those involved in payroll lending,” said a portfolio manager in New York. “There is a lot of room to finagle the numbers and slip it by the regulators. I am sure there are good banks but I would rather avoid them.”

Accounting discrepancies at Panamericano had a similar impact on Brazilian bank paper in 2010 before BTG stepped in the following year and bought a stake in the financial institution. Indeed, capital market access for Brazilian mid-tier banks has been difficult at best ever since.

In March Banco BMG was thought lucky getting a US$150m five-year past the finish line after multiple downgrades. More recent attempts by Banco Pine proved less successful when it was forced to pull an unusual Swiss franc issue earlier this month.

DEFAULT OR NOT?

Meanwhile, investors last week were assessing whether an intervention constitutes an event of default or a trigger for acceleration. According to the prospectus of the 2022s, an event of default would occur if a “supervisory authority in Brazil institutes a proceeding or enters a decree or order for relief under any bankruptcy, intervention”.

There was no consensus on whether this meant an event of default had occurred.

“Acceleration happens if they exchange ownership,” said Klaus Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick in Miami. “This intervention ends in two scenarios. Either the bank is sold or it is liquidated.”

Investors have been betting on the former outcome, assuming that the authorities will not default on the debt while they are trying to sell the asset. But they are limiting downside risk by buying longer-dated 2020s in the mid-30s rather than the higher dollar price on the 2012s.

“If you get it wrong and they default, you get a 40-point downside [on the 2012s], but with the 2020s your downside is capped, and you get more upside if they are made whole,” said a New York-based trader.

U.S. municipal bond market report...... (Reporting by IFR Assistant Editor Paul Kilby; Editing by Ciara Linnane)