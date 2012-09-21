Indigestion in US HY secondary market after rush of supply

Sept 21 (IFR) - The US high-yield primary market has been on fire in September, with more than USD33bn in new bonds priced as investors race to take advantage of record-low funding costs.

But now a bit of indigestion is starting to set in, with many new issues performing weakly in the secondary market, and some bankers and traders suspect a correction is on the cards.

“Investor sentiment seems to be tiring,” said Marc Gross, portfolio manager for high-yield and floating-rate bond funds at RS Investments.

“There are too many new issues,” Gross told IFR. “The pricing isn’t great and the quality has deteriorated.”

The Barclays US high-yield index set another record low on Tuesday at 6.14%, and at such attractive rates, issuers are not hesitating to come to market.

Nielsen Finance, for example, this week issued eight-year non-call four notes with a coupon of 4.5% - the lowest yield ever on an eight-year deal, according to IFR data.

But such ultra-tight pricing, combined with the onslaught of supply, may be starting to push things too far.

“There is certainly a little bit of indigestion,” said one high-yield banker. “I think there’s going to be a price adjustment on upcoming deals, but I view this as a healthy correction.”

HAVING SECONDARY THOUGHTS

Most of the deals priced on a very busy Tuesday this week were at or below new issue in secondary trade, while the best performer, Par Pharmaceutical, was initially up two points before falling back a point the following day.

Investors are also finding that deal structures are weakening amid the rush to come to market, with some paper including shorter-than-typical call dates.

Amkor Technology included a 10-year non-call four structure on its offering this week. Deals from Rockwood Specialties, Biomet, Par Pharmaceutical, CNO Financial Group, K. Hovnanian and Serta Simmons were structured as eight-year non-call three.

“Lately some issuers are pushing structures that are more aggressive than we’ve seen over the last couple of years,” said Jim Keenan, head of the leveraged finance portfolio team at BlackRock.

“Call features and covenant structures are more issuer-friendly now,” said Keenan. “If most of these deals continue to trade poorly, you will see investors push back on both terms and pricing of these deals.”

This week even saw the re-emergence of the PIK toggle bond, which had not been seen in months, in an offering from CDRT CDRTHE.UL, the parent company of Emergency Medical Services.

The toggle is a riskier vehicle for investors, as it essentially allows borrowers to substitute more bonds for the cash interest payment.

Despite signs of investor fatigue, however, bankers say they expect supply in the high-yield primary market to remain strong, especially as issuers are busy refinancing debt.

One banker told IFR his team is working on 10 LBO and M&A deals, small to medium in size, that will close by the end of this year or early next year.

And yields look set to remain near record lows in the high-yield space, particularly as the overall interest-rate environment remains low. IFR has heard of a deal in the works that is expected to price in the 3% range.