Mexico's 3-part Samurai breaks new ground for BBB credit

SINGAPORE, Aug 2 (IFR) - The United Mexican States achieved tighter pricing on its ¥80.6bn (US$808.9m) three-part Samurai last week than it did on its two-part Samurai last year. In the process, the sovereign performed a rare feat for a Triple B credit in printing beyond the five-year tenor.

The Latin American country still came wide to its dollar curve but that mattered less than its ability to gain a solid foothold in a market as deep as Japan‘s, and one that affords low interest expense and diversification.

“It was important for us to consolidate our presence in the Japanese market,” Alejandro Diaz de Leon, the country’s head of public credit, told IFR. “It provides another element of a diversification strategy that we have been putting in place for some time. It is useful to go to other markets that are not particularly affected by US Treasury volatility.”

The size was almost in line with last year’s ¥50bn threes/fives trade, but the addition of a six-year tranche this time, while not blowing the doors off in terms of duration, managed to attract some new investors and at a tighter yield and swap offer level than last year’s five-year piece.

Mexico, rated Baa1/A- (Moody‘s/JCR), started soft sounding on July 16, before Japan’s parliamentary elections, which resulted in an increased majority for the Liberal Democratic Party and its New Komeito ally.

Market participants saw that as conducive to the continuation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s economic policies. While this result was widely expected, the removal of the uncertainty over the electoral outcome allowed leads Daiwa, Mizuho and Nomura to push ahead with the marketing process.

Leads went out with initial guidance of yen offer-side swaps plus 60bp-80bp on the threes and plus 70bp-90bp on the fives. They also had a tentative plan to offer seven or 10-year paper but that met resistance and was replaced with a six-year piece, thanks to interest from Japanese life insurers.

This was subsequently revised on July 25 to 70bp-80bp on the threes and 80bp-90bp on the fives, with the sixes guided at 85bp-95bp.

By noon Tokyo time last Monday, the guidance had been refined to plus 80bp, plus 88bp and plus 93bp, where the tranches subsequently printed.

A total of 74 tickets were written on the 2016s, 23 orders on the 2018s and 10 on the 2019s. Factoring duplicated tickets across the leads, a banker involved said that more than 50 accounts booked the deal. The ¥48.6bn 2016s printed at 1.16%, the ¥15bn 2018s at 1.39% and the ¥17bn 2019s at 1.54%.

The three-year came in 13bp tighter in yield than last year’s short tranche and 9bp tighter versus swaps, while the five-year was 17bp tighter and 22bp tighter versus swaps. The six-year came in 2bp better in absolute terms than last year’s five-year.

NO GUARANTEE

Ongoing noise surrounding the viability of EM credit on QE tapering fears provided an uneasy backdrop for the transaction and it is to Mexico’s credit that it managed to cross the line without a guarantee from JBIC, which it had used before last year’s deal and which many of its emerging markets peers rely on.

The deal also came cheaper relative to Mexico’s US dollar funding costs last year. However, the sovereign still had to concede a fair amount to maintain its presence in the Samurai market. A 45bp-55bp premium versus Mexico’s outstanding US dollar curve was achieved on the threes/fives tranche versus 85bp-90bp last time around.

For Mexico, that measure of success is less important than accessing a market that provides a deep pool of investors and low interest rate expense. “That is always a yardstick to measure and it is very reasonable for a corporate that must hedge their position inside a short window of time,” said Diaz de Leon.

“That is not the case for the Mexican government. Going from yen into dollars implies a cost that we traditionally don’t bear because we traditionally keep our position in the original currency,” he added.