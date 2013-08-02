Funds eye asset sale bonanza from European banks

LONDON, Aug 2 (IFR) - Private investors are licking their lips at the prospect of European banks being forced to sell billions of euros worth of assets in a bid to meet more stringent leverage ratio requirements.

Capital-strapped banks have long shunned the advances of hedge funds and private equity investors looking to snap up assets at knock-down prices, because they have feared that selling at distressed levels could mean taking a hit to their capital base.

But a combination of a rally in asset prices over the past year and a shorter timeframe from regulators to delever appears finally to have kick-started proceedings, although there is still a danger that the flood of supply could hurt selling banks.

“Banks have become more sensible about selling assets at reasonable prices on the back of increased pressure from regulators over their capital levels,” said Gennaro Pucci, head of PVE Capital, a credit fund.

“Previously, banks didn’t want to take the hit, but the rally in asset prices, particularly in the periphery, means some are now willing to sell below market value in order to release reverses put aside over the past couple of years.”

European banks have already shrunk their balance sheets by around 2.9trn since 2011, according to RBS. Alberto Gallo, head of European macro credit research at the bank, says 500bn euros of this came in June alone, and there could be another 2.2trn euros to go.

“The vast majority of deleveraging - roughly around 80% - has happened via asset run-off,” said Gallo. “Generally speaking, this will continue to be the case.”

This still leaves a hefty chunk of assets - around 440bn euros - that needs to find a new home. And much of this is dripping into the market now.

“We are seeing more portfolios coming out, particularly on the loan side, with a few auctions over the last few weeks, and that should increase,” said Tim Gately, head of European credit trading at Citigroup. “We might be getting to the point where banks are willing to take a capital loss if they think they’re maximising value on the asset.”

THE PRICE IS RIGHT?

The good news for banks is that asset prices have rebounded substantially, as UBS for one can attest. By exercising its option to buy equity in the SNB Stabfund - the bad bank set up by the Swiss National Bank to clean up UBS’s balance sheet - UBS will boost its core equity tier ratio by up to 90bp, simply by releasing capital reserves held against these positions.

Smaller, peripheral banks may not be so well reserved, however.

“It’s Catch 22 for the smaller banks: if they sell assets below book value, they make a loss and lose capital; but if they don’t sell, they won’t be able to raise capital as investors worry about bad assets,” said Gallo.

It is also true that exit trades could get crowded quickly if the big banks are selling assets at the same time.

“There is a market for these assets, so we are not too concerned,” said one high-level source at Deutsche Bank, which could cut as much as 300bn euros in assets.

“But if the space suddenly gets crowded because of the leverage rules, then it is going to push down bid prices.”

Perhaps partly for that reason, Barclays opted to raise 5.8bn pounds via a rights issue in order to avoid “significant execution risk” rather than slash a further 427bn pounds from its balance sheet on top of the maximum of 80bn pounds it has already earmarked.

SHRINKING DERIVATIVES

Offloading soured loans is far from the only focus. Derivatives are one of the largest drivers of leverage ratio numbers, meaning that banks will also continue to seek ways to tear up costly, long-dated swaps. Deutsche reckons it can save up to 170bn euros by clearing and compressing more derivatives exposures.

“Selling counterparty exposures could be another theme, as these risks have capital implications as well as grossing up balance sheets,” said Citigroup’s Gately.

Much attention is also being paid to off-loading low-yielding, higher-quality assets related to project finance and commercial real estate that eat up balance sheet. Many of these assets are denominated in US dollars and have consequently become costly to carry for European banks that no longer enjoy cheap dollar funding.

“A slightly more challenging issue facing some banks that have now reduced their NPLs and riskier securitisation portfolios is actually finding a new home for higher-quality exposures that are longer-dated, lower-yielding and continue to not only bloat their balance sheets from a leverage ratio perspective but may not have an efficient long-term funding solution at a bank,” said James Pieri, portfolio manager at BlueMountain, a credit fund.