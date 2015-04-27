SEC takes different harmony approach

NEW YORK, April 24 (IFR) - While the CFTC remains embroiled in tense negotiations with European regulators regarding the reach of Dodd-Frank derivatives rules outside the US, the SEC has remained above the fray by taking a starkly different approach to derivatives rulemaking.

The agency has moved considerably slower - it issued its first substantive Dodd-Frank rulemaking in January of this year, compared with the CFTC passing its first rules in 2011.

The CFTC’s faster pace has provoked the ire of European regulators, who say a lack of consultation with agencies outside the US has led to a fragmentation of derivatives trading across borders. The relationship is on the mend, but the two sides still disagree regarding the acceptance of each other’s clearing frameworks.

The extra four years taken by the SEC has bothered some who want the rulemaking process to be over, but agency employees stress that reform efforts have been unprecedented and extra time was needed to get it right.

“Derivatives are the ‘point of the spear’ in cross-border regulatory issues - the market grew up fairly lightly regulated before the crisis, so it developed as a global market where cross-border transactions were the norm, whereas other sectors started out very domestic,” said Brian Bussey, associate director for derivatives policy and trading practices at the SEC, on a panel at the Paris Europlace Forum last Monday.

The agency’s January rulemaking was accompanied by the setting of standards for that allow overseas firms to substitute home country compliance for adherence to SEC standards for the first time in the Commission’s history.

NOVEL

“While the CFTC has issued many rules and several substituted compliance determinations, for the SEC the provision of substituted compliance is truly novel,” said Bussey.

The SEC handles the implementation of Dodd-Frank into single-name credit derivative markets, while the CFTC handles interest rate derivatives and index CDS.

Credit derivatives market participants are somewhat encouraged by the SEC’s ability to avoid major disagreements with non-US regulators, but the fact that a divide exists in the US regulatory structure is frustrating market participants trying first and foremost to navigate the US regulatory maze before dealing with cross-border issues.

“Customers are frustrated because we’ve got two US regulators working on the same topic who - while everything sounds like it’s in harmony - there are actually major differences in approach between the two,” said Stephen Obie, partner at Jones Day and former attorney at the CFTC, on a panel at the Paris Europlace International Financial Forum on Monday.

Early last week, a think tank sponsored by former Fed Chairman Paul Volcker called on politicians to merge the SEC and CFTC, among other recommendations related to consolidating financial regulators.

“You can talk about the wisdoms and efficiencies of a merger but at this point people hear it and just roll their eyes,” said one lawyer close to regulatory discussions.

Defenders of the SEC pace point out that in terms of size, the agency has a much smaller derivatives remit than the CFTC, covering just 5% of the total market encompassed by Dodd-Frank.

A version of this story will appear in the April 27 issue of IFR Magazine, a Thomson Reuters product. (Reporting by Mike Kentz,; Editing by Helen Bartholomew)