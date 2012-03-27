Hot US corporate bond market smashes records again

March 27 (IFR) - The white-hot US corporate bond market has again smashed records for volume, as issuers of debt flood investors with offers to take advantage of some of the lowest borrowing costs in years.

Bond volumes surged into record territory on Monday, with high-yield bonds marking their biggest quarter on record and investment-grade issues seeing their largest first quarter ever.

Through Monday, according to Thomson Reuters data, high-grade volume is at $274.5bn, surpassing the previous record of $272.3bn set in Q1 2007 before the financial crisis began.

In high-yield, there has been a record $88bn of issuance, surpassing the previous best of $85.3bn in Q4 2010.

Last month meanwhile saw the highest-volume February ever recorded -- and with borrowing costs remaining near historic lows, the bond market in 2012 has been on fire.

“A lot of opportunistic issuers [have been] stepping in to take advantage of market conditions,” said Maureen O‘Connor, a director on the high-grade bond syndicate desk at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

With Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke hinting Monday that the US economy’s rebound may not be sustained, interest rates -- and thus borrowing costs -- will stay low for now.

NO END IN SIGHT?

Since late last year, high-yield issuers in particular have rushed to take advantage of those low rates, with many opting to refinance existing debt with brand new bond issues.

Issuers have even been able to refinance debts with 2014, 2015, 2016 and even longer maturities.

US oil and gas entity Cimarex last week refinanced 2017 bonds, for example, pushing the maturity out 5 years and saving 125 basis points (bps) on its cash coupon -- that is, the interest rate it pays for the debt.

On the demand side, meanwhile, record low yields in US Treasuries have left high-yield bonds as the only sector where many investors believe they can find adequate return on risk.

That has helped keep money pouring into bonds, even from retail investors, who have an ever-expanding range of products such as high-yield ETFs at their disposal.

The net year-to-date funds inflow is $15.8bn into investment-grade bonds and $14.7bn into high-yield, according to data from Lipper FMI, a Thomson Reuters company.

The overall outlook on the economy has also helped stoke demand, with many hoping for a so-called “Goldilocks” scenario.

The hope is that the economy improves just enough to lessen the risk of default on riskier high-yield bonds, but not so much that rising inflation and interest rates become risks themselves.

And the Fed chairman’s latest remarks may have bolstered those hopes.

“We have had a good combination of a strong market for risky assets but very resilient Treasury yields,” Michael Anderson, high-yield strategist at Citigroup, told IFR Markets.

“I think Bernanke’s comments yesterday highlight the fact that the Fed is going to do what it can to make sure that Treasury rates across the curve don’t move materially higher.”

EUROPEAN SURPRISE

High-grade issuance has been especially surprising given the small volume from European banks, which usually issue heavily in the first quarter every year, especially in January.

This year, January saw only two European bank names enter the market, with super-high quality Rabobank (AA/AAA/AA) and ABN Amro (A plus/Aa3/A plus) pricing a total of just $4bn.

In Q1 2012, the total volume of issuance from European banks through Monday was $20.6bn; European banks tapped the US high-grade market for $43.5bn over the same period last year.

But other issuers have filled that void, racing to get record low coupons in the current environment.

Issuers were especially active in February, which saw a complete revamp of the top line in the top 20 low coupon tables compiled by Thomson Reuters/IFR.

On February 1, for example, IBM priced the lowest five-year coupons ever at 1.25%; that record was beaten just over a week later when Walt Disney priced five-years at 1.125%.

Throughout February and into the first half of March, the historic low coupon environment made it easy for debt capital markets teams to convince issuers that “now” was the time to get business done.

LOOKING AHEAD

Going into Q2 next week, following a spike in US Treasury yields earlier this month, many in the market are expecting the burning pace of issuance to slow.

Even though European banks are expected to get back in the game, and there may be a window of opportunity following the (at least temporary) resolution of the Greek debt crisis, a slowdown in issuance is expected.

“We don’t expect the second-quarter deal volume to keep pace with the first,” said Brendan Hanley, managing director in investment-grade capital markets at Bank of America Merrill Lynch.

“The record supply was fueled by a large amount of opportunistic issuance, as issuers pulled forward transactions scheduled for later in the year, given the strong environment from a rate and credit-spread perspective.”

