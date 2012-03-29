Zions online bond sale raises questions for issuer

March 28 (IFR) - Zions Bancorporation’s sale last week of corporate bonds via an internet auction, its biggest such offer to date, provided a more level playing field to small investors who are often locked out of deals.

But the bonds’ price gains in secondary trading this week suggest the web platform may not be ideal for the issuer.

Zions on March 22 priced a $300 million 5-year offer via an internet-based modified Dutch auction mechanism, administered by Zions Direct Inc.

Bidders started with the coupon set at 4.50% and were then asked to place bids at any price at, or above, the minimum bid price of $93.00 (6.147% yield) all the way up to $100.00 (4.50% yield). A total of 171 bids came in, with 140 of those accepted. The deal ended up clearing at $94.25 to yield 5.843%.

But the day after pricing, bonds popped 3 points, and on Tuesday, large Trace trades were moving through at around $99.125/$99.00 - up almost 5 points and trading at a 4.699% yield - around 114bp tighter than the original pricing spread.

With such a substantial trade up post pricing - a very unusual occurrence in the current market - most think the issuer could have done a lot better going the traditional syndicate route.

“I really think this is more of a retail platform,” said Spencer Lee, portfolio manager for investment grade credit at Newfleet Asset Management.

“I believe Zions wanted to use it to showcase their proprietary system, but they paid to do so. It is pretty clear based on where it’s trading now that they could have achieved a much better execution had they opted for a more traditional method.”

A LEVEL PLAYING FIELD

Internet bond sales are not new - Zions hosts regular muni, corporate and CD auctions online, albeit for smaller amounts.

The first online corporate bond sale took place in August 2000, when Dow Chemical issued a $300 million 7.0% 5-year, via WR Hambrecht, with joint managers Bear Stearns, HSBC and Williams Capital.

In March 2001, Ford Motor followed, issuing a $750 million 6.125% 3-year via WR Hambrecht and HSBC.

The internet has undergone tremendous changes since the early 2000s and auctions now take place at the household level. But many still wonder if the process will take hold in corporate bond land with likely resistance from players fundamental to the process.

“The system never caught on for obvious reasons. The big banks don’t like it because it lowers their fees, cuts their power and makes them somewhat irrelevant,” said one syndicate source. “ The big investors don’t like it because it takes away their pricing power, size advantage and side perks that come along with it.”

Still, the process has benefits for small investors.

The modified Dutch auction process works like this; potential investors enter bids for the number of bonds they want to purchase as well as the price they are willing to pay. Once all the bids are submitted, the allotted placement is assigned to the bidders from the highest bids down, until the desired size of the bonds is reached.

However, the price that each bidder pays is based on the lowest price of all the allotted bidders, or the last successful bid. So in the case of the Zions trade, those that bid par ended up paying $94.25. Any bids under $94.25 were shut out. Any bids above $94.25 were allocated all of the bonds that were bid for.

The Zions process tweaked Zions Direct’s standard modified Dutch auction process a bit in that if an investor put in a bid at the clearing price they would be allocated at least something. That differs from Zions Direct’s standard modified Dutch auction, in which bids with earlier time stamps have priority over later bids.

So someone who bid for $10m at $94.25 at 10am and filled the book, then someone who bid $1m at 10:01am would not receive any bonds. In this auction, bonds were allocated pro-rata to the clearing price bidders.

That changes things for the big boys who often get whatever they ask for on bond deals, and smaller investors who get what’s left over - sometimes nothing.

It also takes some power away from the larger buyside players when it comes to dictating price.

If the process catches on, syndicate desks may be a lot more lightly staffed. But the Zions deal did have underwriters which Zions officials said were crucial. Deutsche Bank Securities Inc., Goldman, Sachs & Co. and J.P. Morgan Securities LLC were underwriters and joint book-runners.

”It was critical to have the assistance of the underwriters on this trade. We don’t have the bandwidth to bring hundreds of institutional clients up to speed on the process, manage pricing expectations and deal with documentation.

“This was a senior note issue with underwriters. It was just the selling process that was different,” said James Abbott, head of investor relations at Zions.

PAYING THE PRICE

To be sure, there were several factors that would have resulted in a large concession even with the traditional process. A 92bp concession is hefty in the current market, but not completely out of whack.

A recent 12-year trade from regional broker dealer Raymond James, rated Baa2/BBB, paid a new issue concession around 45bp.

The Zions deal would require more concession given its rating. The Zions deal is rated by S&P at BBB-, Fitch at BBB-and DBRS at BBB low. There was no Moody’s rating on the deal, but the outstanding Moody’s rating on Zions’ long-term deposits is Ba3, giving the deal more of a split-rated feel.

As a guide to where split-rated FIG deals were trading, International Lease Finance Corp, rated B1/BBB-, on March 14 priced a $1.5 billion offer of 3- and 7-year notes, with bid yields quoted between 5.146% and 6.276%.

The question is whether Zions can get the online sale platform to generate a clearing price more in line with the traditional syndication method - enough to make issuers think it an attractive way to sell bonds.

“Trying to break new ground and new issuance methodology on a name that hasn’t been able to access the market for years was always going to be tough,” said one investor. “If there were many issuers that decided to use this process, it’s not to say that we wouldn’t warm up to it, learn more about it and become more familiar with the process. But for now, it seems like a hassle.”

The investor bid deliberately low to ensure he would participate.

“Then I got busy with other things and forgot to check back in before the auction closed. Now I‘m out 5 points,” he said.

Zions officials are confident the system will run more smoothly in round 2.

“This was a new process for many institutional corporate bonds investors - even some of the big guys. There are certain bidding strategies to be considered to make sure you get at least something,” said Evan Hill, vice president at Zions.

“There was a lot of education with this first trade, and it was key that the education process took place on our own offering. Next time around, I think investors will be in a better position to navigate the bidding process.”

The deal certainly got the word out on a sales method that may be even eventually be favored by market players that are currently not in the inner circle of the more traditional method.

It may be tested again this year with a follow-up trade from Zions. As part of the Fed’s capital plan and review process, Zions has approval to repay its $1.4 billion TARP capital in two installments of $700 million each - one installment in the near future and one in the second half.

To fund the payment, Zions announced plans to issue approximately $600 million of new senior debt.