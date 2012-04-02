PMI data pushes credit markets around to start month

April 2 (IFR) - PMI data pushed markets around Monday morning (good news from China, not so good from Europe), leaving tone for the day a bit uncertain. But so far things look solid enough to support supply. Chatter at the end of last week indicated a few big benchmark deals on tap for this week, which most think will likely be front loaded as guys rush to get in before attendance starts to drop off ahead of Easter.

IFR Asia reports that Korean electronics conglomerate Samsung Electronics (A1/A/A+) is expected to announce a deal later today following a week-long roadshow that finished last Friday. The company reports results on April 27, so to avoid settling the new bond in the blackout period, it must be priced before Friday. And with holidays in the US and Asia looming, pricing the deal today makes sense.

The company is said to be looking at a 5-year trade via BAML/Citi/GS/JPM/Samsung Secs.

The last time Samsung visited the US dollar market was in 1997. It seems like it is planning to leverage that scarcity value and price through some of its comps. One of the bonds that could be used in price discovery is the recently issued USD1.5bn bond by HPQ, which matures in 2017.

The IFR EEMEA team reports that VTB (Baa1/BBB/BBB), has mandated Citigroup, ING and VTB Capital as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for a USD denominated international bond offering (unclear whether Reg S only or 144a at this point). VTB will hold investor meetings on April 3rd, subsequent to which a transaction is expected to follow subject to market conditions.

Greece-domiciled Black Sea Trade and Development Bank (A3/A/NR) potential debut 144a/Reg S benchmark via HSBC and JP Morgan. Investor meetings began on March 22. BIZ: Provides loans, credit lines, equity and guarantees for projects and trade financing in both the public and private sectors.

South Korea’s Hana Bank (A1/A) has mandated BNPP/Citi/ING/RBS/UBS/Hana Daetoo to organize fixed income investor meetings in Asia, Europe and the US starting today. The meetings will be held in Hong Kong and New York on today, in Singapore and New York on Tuesday, in London and Boston on Wednesday and in London and San Francisco on Thursday.

MARKETS - PMI DATA PUSHES DIRECTION

Following a stronger official PMI read out of China, it looked like a big “risk-on” day was on the way. But optimism faded after eurozone PMI emerged, although sentiment seems to be attempting to struggle back to positive as we go to press.

IFR London’s Adam Parry gives us the rundown:

In the core, UK data surprised to the upside with a print of 52.1 versus expectations of 50.7. The German equivalent also marginally beat expectations at 48.4 versus a flash estimate of 48.1. France, however, had a bit of a shocker with the number coming in at 46.2 versus 47.6, the biggest decline in 33 months.

News from the periphery was also mixed. Ireland and Greece saw positives, with the former coming in at 51.5 in March versus 49.7 in February, the first reading of over 50 in five months. The latter boasted a rise to 41.3 in March from a survey low of 37.7 in February.

The second tier of the periphery saw Spain coming in at 44.5 versus expectations of 45.0, while Italy marginally beat expectations at 47.9 versus 47.5.

The two key messages from the data are that Ireland continues to stand out from the crowd, while eurozone manufacturing risks remain to the downside as the major countries continue to see sub-50 PMI readings.

Before the eurozone PMI data came out, Dow Futures were up around 44 points. Afterward, they were down as much as 27. As we go to pixels, Dow Futures are down 1, with S&P Futures up 1 and Nasdaq Futures up 2 (around 6:20am).

On the credit side, the iTraxx Main opened up 4bp tighter at 122, with Crossover over 16bp tighter at 601bp. As we go to pixels, the Main is 2.5bp tighter at 123.50 mid, with Crossover in 8bp at 608/611.

Sovereign market sentiment was also bullish on the open after EU finance ministers agreed to raise the area’s financial firewall to EUR800bn, which should be more than enough to cover Spain’s funding requirements for a couple years - although it would not be enough if Italy were dragged into the mire again.

That sparked some aggressive tightening in early trading on the back of some domestic buying, with Italian 10yr yields 15bp tighter at 5%, with a similar move in Spain to 5.25%. Belgian 10yr yields tightened by 10bp to 3.45%. As is the case in broader credit markets, those initial gains have now been reversed, with Italy back to 5.05%, Spain out to 5.28% and Belgium at 3.50%.

As is the case when cash buying drives the move, sovereign protection markets are taking their time in playing catch up, although most names are now in positive territory after a flat start across the board. The best performer has been Spain, where the cost of protection is 7bp tighter at 425bp.

There has been some marginal outperformance by the financial sector after the FT reported that UniCredit, BNP, SocGen and La Caixa are preparing to pay back up to a third of the 3yr LTRO funds borrowed within the next year. The Senior Financials index is 4bp tighter at 217bp, while the Subordinated is 3bp tighter at 357bp.

NEWS

EUROZONE MANUFACTURING MALAISE SPREADS TO CORE - REUTERS

The eurozone’s manufacturing sector shrank for an eighth month and at a faster pace in March, as the downturn spread to France and Germany.

Markit’s Eurozone Manufacturing Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) dropped to 47.7 last month from 49.0 in February; it has now been below the 50 mark, which divides growth from contraction, since August.

The eurozone new factory orders index fell to 45.4 from February’s 47.3, having now been below 50 since June

The output index fell to 48.7, revised down from a flash reading of 48.8 and below February’s 50.3. With backlogs of work falling some of that output came from fulfilling existing orders.

OFFICIAL CHINA PMI, HSBC VERSION DIFFER - IFR MARKETS: The drastic difference between the official China PMI and the HSBC version might confuse traders on Monday morning, says IFR’s John Noonan.

China’s official PMI Index released on Sunday unexpectedly jumped to 53.1 in March, an 11-month high, from 51.0 in Feb. The market was looking for the manufacturing PMI index to fall back to 50.5.

The HSBC China PMI for March, also released on Sunday, fell to 48.3 from 49.6 in February, which was in line with the Flash PMI released earlier in the month at 48.1.

“Final PMI results confirm a further slowdown of growth momentum, weighed by weakening new export orders,” said Qu Hongbin, an economist at HSBC. “Weaker export growth is likely to prompt further easing measures.”

Nomura’s chief China economist Zhiwei Zhang also cautioned that the actual underlying story may not be that strong.

“In March, the official PMI always rises 3 percentage points from its February level. It’s a seasonal factor,” Zhang told CNBC Monday. “Compared to the past, the official average PMI is about 56, whereas this month, it’s only 53. It’s still very much lower.”

Nomura’s Zhang says a lot of the country’s small and medium companies are facing not only financing difficulties because of tightening credit in China but also “pretty weak” demand for their products.

He sees a cut in the benchmark lending rate as soon as this month because the PMI numbers indicate that demand is “really weakening”.

BIG BANKS PREPARE TO PAY BACK LTRO LOANS - FT

A clutch of Europe’s biggest banks are preparing to return a chunk of the cheap three-year funding they recently took from the European Central Bank as early as this year.

Senior bankers said Italy’s UniCredit, France’s BNP Paribas and SocGen, and La Caixa in Spain are preparing to pay back up to a third of the money they borrowed - estimated at EUR80bn-EUR100bn in total - within the next 12 months.

The LTRO gave hundreds of banks an aggregate EUR1trn of ECB money at an interest rate of just 1 percent.

The money is repayable in December 2014 and February 2015. But under the rules of the operation, banks are allowed to begin repayment after the first 12 months - in December this year. The early repayment plans echo moves by some US banks in 2009 to repay their government bailout money as quickly as possible.

EUROPEAN RULES ALARM FUND MANAGERS - FT

Some fund managers’ worst fears over pan-European regulation have re-emerged, prompting the hedge fund and private equity industries to hit back at technical standards proposed by Brussels that they say will damage business and shut out the U.S. and Asia.

DATA

On the data front, the new week will be dominated by the March employment report on Friday. The consensus expectation is that payrolls will come in a bit shy of February’s 227k gain, but should still just barely see a 2-handle. The unemployment rate is expected to hold at 8.3% for a third month. On our way to the Friday numbers, we’ll get the ISM Manufacturing and Non-Manufacturing reports, with the former likely to see little movement after a mixed bag of regional manufacturing surveys. March auto sales, after two months of surprisingly large jumps, are expected to consolidate their gains, seeing little movement.

We’ll hear from just a few Fed speakers. FRB St. Louis’s Bullard (non-voter, hawk) on monetary policy in a global setting from Beijing Monday and on the economy and monetary policy Thursday, FRB Cleveland’s Pianalto (voter, moderate) on economic stability Monday, and FRB San Francisco’s Williams (voter, dove) on Tuesday and Wednesday. The minutes from the latest FOMC meeting arrive Tuesday, and we’ll be looking to see if there was any discussion of what might happen at the June expiration of Operation Twist II.

The Fed will make an outright purchases of Treasury coupons on Monday and twice on Wednesday, with an outright TIPS purchase on Tuesday.

In addition to the usual weekly bill auction cycle, Treasury will auction $26 bln 52-week bills Tuesday, then announce 3- and 10-year notes and 30-year bonds (e: $32/21/13 bln) on Thursday. The FHLB will make a note announcement Monday.

