Issuer-friendly HY market fails to ignite LBO, M&A activity

NEW YORK, April 4 (IFR) - An issuer-friendly high-yield market that allowed companies in some sectors price bonds with coupons as low as 5% has failed to ignite M&A and LBO financing activity, which remains lackluster heading into the second quarter of 2012.

A total of $19.8 billion in high-yield volume globally went towards M&A and LBO activity in the first quarter. That represents 17.8% of the total $111.02bn in issuance, according to data from Barclays.

By comparison, for all of 2011, M&A and LBO high-yield issuance represented 23.2% of total global issuance of $282.21bn. In 2007, the height of the latest LBO boom, roughly 51% of issuance came from LBO and M&A activity.

Looking back, while the strong first half of 2011 generated some action in the space, the severe market downturn in the second half effectively shut down activity as macro indicators took a nosedive and renewed risk aversion led underwriters to pull sharply back on new M&A commitments.

Given the time it takes to create M&A product for the new issue market -- three to six months -- it was no surprise that there was very little of this type of issuance in the first couple of months of this year.

Sophia LP, United Rentals, and Rural/Metro are some of the handful of acquisition-related deals that came to market.

But now that the market has moved well past the latest downturn, many are asking where the deals are -- there are still only a trickle of US LBO deals in the Thomson Reuters pipeline.

The largest, EP Energy, is expected to price $3bn in bonds next week to fund its buyout by Apollo, Riverstone, and Access Industries, and other investors for about $7.15bn.

El Paso Corporation is spinning off EP Energy, its exploration and production business, as part of a $21bn acquisition by Kinder Morgan.

Elsewhere, Quest Software is expected in the second quarter with $1.195bn in bonds and loans to fund its buyout by Insight Venture Partners for $2bn. Also, Physiotherapy Associates is expected to price $210m in bonds for its buyout by New York-based Court Square Capital Partners.

The slow pace of activity is not due to any problems on a financing level. Rather, it is a result of a general cautiousness that remains in place among buyers and sellers.

“In talking to our own portfolio CEOs, they generally feel pretty good about where their businesses are right now,” said Chris Turner, managing director and head of capital markets at private equity firm Warburg Pincus.

“They are making their top line numbers, despite some sluggishness in the economy, and are feeling encouraged about profitability and the near-term environment.”

“But,” he said, “here are some questions they aren’t feeling as good about: What is the ultimate resolution of what is going on in Europe and what does it mean for the currency? How will the US deal with its own fiscal issues? Who is going to win the presidential election? Will there be a supply shock in the oil market because of political tensions?”

There is no shortage of long term anxiety on the part of corporate CEOs, concluded Turner. Most are confident in their ability to project the next two quarters, but remain concerned about 2013 and 2014.

Bankers say they expect a pick-up in M&A deals given such strong conditions in the leveraged finance markets, but also acknowledge this current mindset.

”We haven’t seen the markets this strong in several years,“ said AJ Murphy, co-head of global leveraged finance at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. ”One of the reasons why we haven’t seen M&A activity is that in a lot of sectors, valuations are actually pretty high.

“It’s also a question of confidence in the future and the volatility in 2011 that we think spooked a lot of corporate CEOs and boards,” said Murphy. “So, with an absence of that volatility and a better economic outlook, that should encourage more M&A.”

On the sponsor side, despite all the cash reportedly sloshing around at private equity firms, they too remain disciplined, and are not interested in bidding up assets that do not promise sustainable growth.

Because private equity operates in five- to six-year life cycles, sponsors, like corporates, remain concerned about where the market will be in several years.

While the wait and see game continues, private equity firms have still taken advantage of the market to refinance portfolio company debt at attractive terms.

They are also continuously looking for windows of opportunity to take companies public.

Warburg Pincus and Cinven Ltd, for example, just took Ziggo , a Netherlands-based cable operator, public in March in what was one of the few successful IPOs done in Europe this year.

