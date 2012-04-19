Barclays, Deutsche Bank eye big payday in Maiden Lane III

April 19 (IFR) - With the New York Fed now soliciting bids for Maiden Lane III, a portion of the assets it acquired when bailing out insurance giant AIG in 2008, many say the likely buyers will be Barclays or Deutsche Bank.

The Fed this week invited eight broker-dealers to bid on the risky securities - two collateralized debt obligations (CDOs) that are backed by commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS).

But market participants say Barclays and Deutsche Bank are the two obvious candidates to take on the highly complex bonds, which helped bankrupt AIG during the financial crisis.

“We don’t see how anyone other than those two can or should be involved without putting themselves at considerable risk or giving up the ability to call the deal,” said one CMBS trader.

“I think it is a really hard trade for anyone but Barclays or Deutsche Bank to trade due to the $7.5bn size,” he said.

The Fed said it had invited Barclays, Citigroup, Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley and Nomura to bid “based on the strength of their expressions of interest” in the bonds.

Bids are due by April 26, though there is no timetable for the sale. Barclays and Deutsche Bank both declined to comment.

The deal carries significant risks above and beyond the sheer size of the trade or the creditworthiness of the mortgages underlying the CDOs.

Last year, when the Fed sold off similar bonds from AIG that were based on residential mortgages, under Maiden Lane II, the sudden burst of supply wreaked havoc on the market.

It is not yet known how the securities will trade -- as large swathes of CDO exposure or as smaller and far more numerous CMBS, which hold more value in today’s market.

But that determination will have significant implications for trading prices in the secondary bond market.

“Unwinding a CDO position is a fairly complex process,” said Darrell Wheeler, the head of CMBS strategy at Amherst Securities.

Still, the Fed’s solicitation of bids is encouraging, market participants say. “The fact that eight dealers showed interest is pretty remarkable,” said another trader.

“That’s more than any that participated in the Maiden Lane II lists, and says a lot about the interest out there for this product.”

INSIDE TRACK

But securitization specialists say Barclays and Deutsche already have a vested interest in Maiden Lane III, which grew out of the purchase of $29.3 billion in CDOs from counterparties to a unit of AIG.

Deutsche Bank, which underwrote the two CDOs now on offer from the Fed when they were created in 2007 and 2008, already owns the subordinate tranches of debt and the equity behind them -- and holds the call option on the bonds.

Experts say there are “control rights” on the original CDOs, which require consent from 66% of noteholders in order to liquidate them into their CMBS components.

Given that Deutsche Bank holds the subordinate pieces, if it were now to acquire the senior-most portion of the CDOs as well, it would have the power to do just that -- for a price.

Even if a different bank wins the CDOs, it would have to go through Deutsche Bank in order to dismantle them and access the underlying CMBS.

Either way, the German bank would then be able to profit handsomely from the whole trading process, securitization specialists said.

If the winner of the CDOs does not pay Deutsche Bank, it might not be able to collapse them into the CMBS, which are the ultimate target of investor interest due to a recent rally in prices.

“[There is the risk] that you may end up owning the CDO and not the underlying,” the first trader said.

Meanwhile Barclays is counterparty to a specialized type of derivative, known as a balance-guaranteed swap, that is tied to the CDOs.

That means Barclays is on one side of the contract and the CDOs themselves -- now owned by BlackRock Solutions, in its role as investment advisor for the New York Fed -- are on the other.

The unwinding of the swap is another prerequisite for collapsing the CDOs into their CMBS parts. The CMBS bonds underpinning the complex structures could fetch higher values on the market than if the CDOs were sold in their current form.

Balance-guaranteed swaps are typically added to a fixed-rate transaction to create floating-rate payments. Securitization specialists say that Barclays has been receiving a fixed-rate coupon and paying out a Libor-linked floating-rate amount to the CDO. This has been an attractive arrangement, since interest rates have been so low.

Moreover, market sources say, Barclays has already paid a cost to hedge their swap position. Therefore, even if a bank other than Barclays or Deutsche wins the auction, they will have to pay Barclays off to unwind their position.

The bottom line: Even if others get their hands on this sliver of Maiden Lane III, dealers interested in buying the underlying CMBS will have to go through the two banks to make it happen, sources said.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......