Panamanian bank offers first LatAm cross-border covered bond

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - Panama’s Global Bank is marketing what is thought to be Latin America’s first cross-border covered bond issue.

The move could be the first from several banks in the region and will test investor appetite for this asset class, which is a key part of real estate funding in Europe.r

Covered bonds are securities that are backed by public sector loans or pools of mortgages. A number of countries have already or are currently in the process of enacting legislation to allow for them.

“There is a lot interest in this and this should be the first of many deals of this type,” said one banker.

Global Bank is expected to emerge this week with a US$175m-$200m five-year covered bond issue, backed by US dollar mortgages originated in Panama, and it looks to obtain cheaper funding than it would otherwise achieve through a straight unsecured issue. Deutsche Bank is acting as lead, with HSBC coming in as co-manager.

Whether this is a part of a broader trend is debatable, but Panama is a logical place to start given its dollarised economy.

While other Latin American countries such as Chile have passed covered bond legislation (unlike Panama), deals from those jurisdictions would entail an extra layer of complexity when selling to foreign accounts that wish to avoid currency exposure as mortgages are denominated in a local currency, and are sometimes inflation-linked.

Panama is also unique in that its government partly subsidises interest payments on mortgages, explained Maria del Sol Gonzalez, a credit analyst at S&P, which has assigned a BBB- rating to the new issue.

“This doesn’t exist in all jurisdictions in Latin America. In Panama it is widely used,” she said.

However, because Panama has yet to establish a legal framework for the issuance of these types of instruments, Global Bank is unable to sell traditional covered bonds where mortgages remain on the bank’s balance sheet.

Instead, it has placed the assets in a guaranteed trust, keeping the bank as the principal obligor

Unlike an RMBS, holders of Global Bank’s covered bonds still have recourse to the bank should the underlying mortgages struggle. If the mortgages are unable to cover payments in the event of default, holders are able to get in line along with other creditors, Gonzalez said.

WIDE NET

With Global Bank’s Baa3/BBB- rating being lower than that of the typical covered bond issuer, the borrower is expected to throw its net fairly wide, covering emerging market accounts as well as investors that normally buy into this asset class.

S&P has not assigned a higher rating partly because it lacks the historic data to determine the value of the assets under a stressed scenario.

“We don’t have the information for Panama,” said Gonzalez. “That is why we are only regarding credit risk, and so it is only a one-notch lift.”

A successful deal from Global could bring other financial institutions out of the woodwork as they seek alternative and cheaper funding sources.

Enquiries about such issues have increased in the wake of Global Bank’s announcement, with LatAm units of European banks seen as likely candidates for issuance.

“There is interest in Latin America,” added Gonzalez. “A lot of banks are owned by Spanish banks and they are used to issuing covered bonds in Europe, so they feel comfortable with how these transactions work.”

