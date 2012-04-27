LatAm loans market set to pick up as banks put money to work

April 27 (IFR) - Loan activity in Latin America may be set to pick up as US dollar funding costs drop at local and US institutions, and European banks show a greater willingness to put money to work after what some see as excessive asset sales earlier in the year.

A rush to meet budgets in what has been a slow year is also driving lenders into deals.

Two recently closed LatAm loans - a US$500m three-year revolver from Brasil Foods and a US$200m two-year bullet from supranational Bladex - underscore these trends. Both were more than 60% oversubscribed and each received participation from 19 banks, including new lenders looking to gain exposure to Latin America.

This comes as a decrease in US dollar funding costs among liquid local banks could also change the composition of the region’s syndicate dollar loans.

Five-year credit default swap levels have tightened substantially at some of the region’s larger financial institutions.

Over the last six months, Bancolombia has narrowed 138 Basis points to trade at 239bp, while Peru’s largest bank Banco de Credito del Peru (BCP) has seen CDS levels come in some 132bp to 290bp. Meanwhile the average CDS spread at Mexican banks is now 279bp versus 530bp in October.

“A lot of local banks had kept their dollar liquidity for their top clients and their balance sheet, but this is changing,” a banker said.

US banks have also seen their cost of funding decrease, according to Markit data. Five-year CDS for Bank of America has dropped from 407bp at the start of the year to 261bp in April, while Citi’s spreads have narrowed to 237bp from 281bp. JPMorgan is also down at 106bp from 144bp.

A MORE SELECTIVE APPROACH

While European banks are still a lot more selective, it is getting easier to gain approvals from credit committees, bankers said.

“Everyone oversold on the fear that they couldn’t get dollars but now they have liquidity and are receiving repayments, so banks are below budget,” a second banker said.

One example is the recent Brasil Foods loan. Despite giving banks the option to lend up to 25% in euros at the same margin as the dollar tranche, the deal only saw 10% of the financing done in this currency.

This is beneficial for borrowers which may soon enjoy lower borrowing costs.

“Asian and regional banks can lend at 50bp lower for five-year paper, while some European banks can lend at 25bp to 30bp lower than at the start of the year,” a director of syndicated loans said.

Loans bankers say that in some cases banks can now offer more attractive pricing than the bond market, though not necessarily for longer tenors and bigger sizes.

However, continued worries about eurozone debt could cause another spike in funding costs for European banks just as it is stabilising.

