Cemex debt plan seeks breathing room with creditors

June 28 (IFR) - Mexico’s Cemex could win some precious breathing space if creditors agree to its latest proposal to extend maturities and improve the terms on its US$7bn financing agreement with banks.

The cement and building materials giant meets with creditors on Friday and again on Tuesday as it tries to work its way out of debt problems brought on by the 2008 financial crisis.

Cemex wants to extend the FA’s February 2014 maturity to February 2017, pay off US$1bn in 2013, enact an enhanced guarantor package, put forward an upfront fee and revised margin, as well as adjust operational and financial covenants.

The plan, seen as short-term credit positive for bondholders, could even result in more capital-market activity, amid speculation about a spin-off of Cemex’s Colombian operations.

“This is a positive move for the credit and for equity,” said one senior credit analyst in New York.

“I talk to the company regularly, and they’ve been thinking of doing something like this for a long time, although problems in Europe seem to have sped up the process.”

COST CONSCIOUS

While a deal has been in the works for a while, higher funding costs have hampered Cemex’s ability to access the capital markets and extend maturities, as investors push back on junk names amid uncertainty over the eurozone crisis.

The company, more than a century old and now one of the largest building materials entities in the world, is rated B-/B (S&P/Fitch).

Cemex is arguably entering negotiations with a cleaner record, as it has largely stayed within the covenant parameters set when it last approached banks about such changes.

Under its current financing agreement, reached two years ago when it restructured some US$15bn in loans, the company has a two-pronged covenant structure, which included a leverage limit of 7.0x by December 2011, 6.5x by June 25, 2012 and 5.75x by the end of 2012.

It also has to keep the interest coverage ratio at 1.75x. So far, it has met all those criteria -- and is expected to satisfy leverage requirements at the end of this year.

But some analysts wonder if Cemex can get a sufficient number of creditors on board to reach a new agreement.

According to one analyst, as many as 85% of Cemex’s creditors could be needed to clinch a deal. And while banks are likely to comply, institutional investors, who have been acquiring the FA debt, may not be as accommodating.

MONEY NEEDED

The money to bolster this revised proposal could come from any number of sources.

“We think the US$1bn pay-down in 2013 is possible to be funded with cash-flow generation and about US$500m in asset sales,” writes Omar Zeolla, an analyst at Oppenheimer.

“Larger asset sales will negatively affect the cash-flow generation of the company in our view.”

He said that bank debt cost was likely to increase from the current Libor plus 450bp to margins equivalent to approximately 9%.

“This will increase annual interest expense by close to US$300m, bringing total interest expense to around US$1.5bn.”

The remaining question is whether or not the company will come back to the capital markets, which seems likely.

Market participants are speculating that an IPO of its Colombian operations may be down the road, or perhaps an equity follow-on -- though that is less plausible than other options.

Cemex’s ADR on the New York Stock Exchange was up about 1.1% on Thursday over Wednesday’s close, and gained about 7% Monday on the refinancing news.

