ABS issuance proving lucrative for auto-makers

NEW YORK, July 13 (IFR) - Auto-makers are enjoying a bout of investor enthusiasm in the US securitisation market, enabling them to raise sizeable funds at funding costs much tighter than those they could attain in the unsecured bond market.

This week, Hyundai Capital America (HCA), the US captive finance company of South Korean auto-maker Hyundai Motor , demonstrated the depth of the US ABS market. The company raised over US$1.45bn by selling notes that securitised auto receivables and paid a weighted average coupon of less than 1%. The transaction represents the largest securitisation completed by HCA to date.

Via the Hyundai Auto Receivables Trust 2012-B, Hyundai offered six tranches rated AAA down to A, and all of them found significant demand from a host of investors, old and new. The transaction was led by Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Barclays, Credit Agricole and RBC.

“We are a consistent issuer with strong portfolio performance, which continues to bolster diverse investor interest,” said Charley Yoon, Associate Director of Treasury at Hyundai Capital America.

The timing of the deal contributed to its success -- there was limited supply of prime auto loan paper in the later part of the second quarter.

The market reception was so good that in addition to increasing the original transaction size, Hyundai also achieved some pricing levels on par with Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust. This was noteworthy because American Honda Finance has a A1/A+ rating compared to Hyundai’s current Baa2/BBB+ rating.

The weighted average coupon on the trade was 0.77%, while weighted average spread on the Triple A notes was 10 basis points (bp). This pricing is inside levels on Hyundai’s outstanding unsecured bonds, illustrating for auto-makers the utility of balancing unsecured and secured funding, given low benchmark rates in securitisation markets.

Hyundai Capital America’s outstanding April 2016 bonds carrying a coupon of 3.75% are quoted with a yield to maturity (YTM) of around 2.45% and a spread of 190bp over four-year Treasuries. The company’s 2017s have a YTM of 3.4% and a spread of 280bp over five-year Treasuries.

“Securitisation markets have proven to be a very cost-competitive funding base,” said Yoon.

Given the current low interest rate environment and Hyundai’s positive growth trajectory, issuance of short-term notes via ABS transactions supports its funding strategy well.

Bankers said the levels achieved by Hyundai may not be possible for other auto-makers. The company is being rewarded for being a regular issuer.

”Consistency is good in the securitisation market,“ said one banker. ”Hyundai is a very predictable issuer and investors like predictability. It is highly rated, has steady cash flows and is an easy one to explain in a portfolio.

“Simply put, Hyundai has proved with this deal that the auto ABS market is a cost-effective funding tool and a good funding diversification for issuers,” he added.

The US auto-ABS market is having a solid run this year. As of end-June, year-to-date volume is up nearly 60% at US$93bn versus the comparable point last year.

Total 2011 ABS volume was US$128bn, versus US$135bn in 2010. Issuance has increased mainly because investors are assigning these products a safe-haven status amid global uncertainty.

Auto ABS transactions have earned that reputation because delinquencies have remained low and loss performance has improved.

In Hyundai’s case, this has resulted in consistent upgrades of sub-bonds on outstanding transactions and increased investor momentum. The supporters of this product are growing in number and diversity. Last week, talk was that even corporate treasury departments were buying auto-ABS.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......