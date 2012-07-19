Auto ABS pricing touches post-crisis low with Honda deal

NEW YORK, July 19 (IFR) - Auto-maker Honda reaffirmed this week that market conditions were still very issuer-friendly for auto-ABS by pricing a US$1.5 billion trade at the lowest spreads since June 2007.

The offering, Honda Auto Receivables Owner Trust 2012-3, was led by RBS (structuring lead) and Deutsche Bank.

There were four tranches which were offered by Honda and the ones that were rated Triple A carried weighted average lives of 1.05, 2.10 and 3.10-years, respectively.

The three tranches priced at 4 basis points (bp) over the Euro dollar synthetic forward benchmark, interpolated swaps plus 8bp and interpolated swaps plus 18bp, respectively.

Approximately 70 investor accounts participated, according to banking sources.

The one-year tranche alone, which was sized at US$415m, had an order book of over US$1.5 billion, according to senior bankers. Subscription levels for each of the four classes ranged anywhere from being 2.5 times to 4.5 times oversubscribed.

Approximately 15 investor accounts also participated in the money market class, which printed at 26bp less than interpolated Libor, the lowest spread ever for that tranche.

Despite the tight pricing, the Honda deal was also increased in size from an initial US$1.25bn, reflecting the depth of the ABS market.

“Investors are increasingly confident that benchmark rates will remain stable and they are willing to accept less spread,” said a banker.

The Honda 2012-3 series achieved a duration weighted average Triple A spread of 7.2bp and duration weighted average yield of 0.566%.

These levels are even better than those available to the issuer in the unsecured bond market.

American Honda Finance (A1/A+) has outstanding February 2015 bonds that pay a 1.45% coupon and trade around 73bp over three-year Treasuries yielding around 0.98%.

Auto ABS pricing has tightened in recent weeks coinciding with an increase in demand. Last week, the spreads on the Triple A-rated tranches for the well-executed Hyundai Auto Receivables ABS were priced 2bp wider at 6bp, 10bp and 20bp.

The weighted average coupon on the Hyundai trade was 0.77% while the weighted average spread on the Triple A notes was 10bp.

US new issue auto ABS supply continues to remain robust as US$57.8bn has been priced year to date, according to Thomson Reuters data. At the same point in 2011, volume was only US$39.8bn.

Demand has also increased because delinquencies or defaults in auto ABS have remained low. The supporters of this product are growing in number and diversity. Last week, there was talk that even corporate treasury departments were buying auto ABS.

The US ABS market as a whole has also enjoyed a strong run so far this year. Year to date volume is US$112.7bn, according to Thomson Reuters data, compared to US$72.8bn in the year ago period.

For other related fixed-income quotations, stories and guides to Reuters pages, please double click on the symbol:

U.S. corporate bond price quotations...

U.S. credit default swap column........

U.S. credit default swap news..........

European corporate bond market report..

European corporate bond market report..

Credit default swap guide..............

Fixed income guide......

U.S. swap spreads report...............

U.S. Treasury market report............

U.S. Treasury outlook...

U.S. municipal bond market report......