CORRECTED-Hornbeck deal shows sign of life in convertible bonds

By Stephen Lacey

Aug 9 (IFR) - Hornbeck Offshore raised $260m this week with a convertible bond, one of the few corporates to turn to a CB as most continue to prefer issuing straight debt.

Even though convertibles offer a lower cash coupon, as well as derivatives to offset dilution, the argument in their favor has largely fallen on deaf ears of late.

Only $10.7bn in convertible bonds has been issued in the US market this year -- less than 10 percent of the $174.5m raised in high-yield bonds so far.

Hornbeck, a provider of offshore drilling services, priced the seven-year CB at a 1.50% coupon and a 37.5% conversion premium, at the aggressive ends of price talk, for the seven-year issue.

Of particular note was the fact that Hornbeck shares closed ahead of pricing at $39.16, unchanged over the bond’s one-day marketing period.

Not only did that performance highlight investor demand, it also underscored one of the key reasons why the convertible remains an attractive option for funding.

HELP FROM THE CALL-SPREAD

The call-spread is a derivatives transaction used to offset dilution, through the repurchase of a CB’s embedded call option and the sale of warrants at a higher strike price.

For the Hornbeck issue, the call-spread increased the security’s effective conversion premium to 75%, offsetting dilution to share prices above $68.53 - in essence, the convertible bond market’s answer to high-yield.

The counterparty -- in this case, Barclays -- hedges its exposure of having to deliver shares at the higher share price by buying the underlying.

That position can be offered on swap to convertible arbitrageurs, mitigating the need to short in the open market.

Here’s how it might have worked out on the Hornbeck CB.

Assuming a delta, or equity sensitivity, on the security of 50%, and 40% participation by convertible arbs, you would then need to short-sell $52m of stock for a proper hedge.

But instead of shorting on the open market, arbs swap into Barclays’ position. The trick is to rustle up enough fundamental demand.

While the call-spread, and the ability to swap counterparty exposures, are certainly nothing new, the outcome for Hornbeck was encouraging for the CB market.

The Hornbeck convertible closed on Wednesday about two points stronger on a delta-neutral basis, versus a price on the underlying of $39.94, up 2%.

The Ba3/BB- rated company certainly had other funding options. With $392m of cash and the full availability of a $300m credit facility as of June 30, liquidity was certainly not an issue.

And having issued an eight-year high-yield note that priced with a coupon of 5.875%, shaving 25bp from the 6.125% notes that the deal refinanced, the leveraged-loan/high-yield markets were certainly an option.

But the convertible gives Hornbeck the flexibility to take out $204m of a 1.625% CB at the first call date in November 2013. And the lower cash cost relative to high-yield means it won’t have a negative carry -- i.e., interest expenses -- as it waits.

Combined with $241.5m raised from a sale of stock last November, and the March high-yield offering, the new convertible bond represents a concerted effort by Hornbeck to reduce leverage and term out its capital structure, according to a source close to the process.

