Mexico's Oaxaca wind farms finally push through $300mn deal

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - Mexican wind farms - Oaxaca II and Oaxaca IV - finally priced a dual-tranche $300 million bond offering this week, but not before raising initial pricing by 75 basis points (bp).

From start to finish, the deal took close to a month to get past the finish line and arguably illustrated the difficulty of selling certain project finance transactions in the capital markets, particularly ones of this size.

Indeed, some investors rejected the deal outright given that it failed to meet their size threshold, underscoring that liquidity is paramount for investors in a marketplace constantly buffeted by headline risks.

The peculiarities of wind power may have contributed to making this a tougher sale than the drillship financings out of Brazil that have so far dominated this space.

Initial price talk of 6.5% area may have looked attractive compared to the 3.20-3.10% seen on the 2021s issued by off-taker and state controlled electricity concern Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE).

It certainly satisfied some investors, but wasn’t enough to build a sufficiently large book and lure other accounts who were demanding a premium for risks unique to the wind sector as well as for the illiquidity inherent in deals that were each just US$150m in size.

A 335bp spread to CFE was eye-popping set beside the secondary differentials between Odebrecht’s project bonds due in 2021, which were trading at 5.03% earlier this month, and the 3.80% seen on Petrobras’ 2021s, or the equivalent of a spread of around 123bp.

Still put in the context of Brazil’s first drillship bonds, Oaxaca’s initial spread to CFE appeared less excessive.

For instance, Lancer Finance, which priced the first bond in Brazil to take out loans to fund drillships in 2010, came with a $270 million six-year bond at par to yield 5.85% or some 215bp over Petrobras’ curve.

Such spreads have successively narrowed and this, arguably, could happen in Mexico once investors grow more comfortable with the sector and deals grow in size, say bankers.

However, investors made clear distinctions between Oaxaca and Petrobras drillship financings. Size was a major stumbling block, but so called take-or-pay agreements were also far from iron-clad on the Oaxaca trade.

In the case of the Brazilian drillship bonds, the off-taker Petrobras agreed to pay for the charter whether it found oil or not, but on this occasion CFE was not obliged to pay for electricity if a lack of wind failed to generate sufficient energy.

Against that backdrop, leads were forced to revise guidance to a final yield of 7.25% and price at par, getting the deal across the finish line despite expectation to the contrary.

Sizes were adjusted lower to account for the higher cost of funding and to fit with debt service models for the project.

Bankers have been working on bringing more project financing deals to the debt capital markets and will no doubt scrutinize this trade as they look to develop the asset class. It is debatable, however, whether the difficulties faced by Oaxaca say much about the success of other project bonds in the pipeline.

The wind sector is seen somewhat as an outlier with its own unique characteristics in a region where most project bonds are expected to be generated by Petrobras mega capex plan.

With banks already heavily exposed to the Brazilian oil company, capital markets funding will be an absolute necessity.

“There will definitely be more of this kind of stuff,” said a syndicate official. “But the bulk of these project bonds will be related to offshore deepsea development,” said a syndicate official.

Participating accounts were heard to include pension funds, and insurance companies, with the paper being distributed in the Americas (90%), Europe (7%) and Asia (3%).

Oaxaca II and IV raised principal amounts of $148.469 million and $150.231 million, respectively, through two separate senior secured bonds that mature December 31 2031. The 19.5-year issues have average lives of 13 years and carry change-of-control puts at 101%.

Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB- by S&P and Fitch. The expected listing is the Irish Stock Exchange, while the 144A/RegS bond will be governed by New York and Mexican law. Joint bookrunners were BBVA, BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole, Societe Generale and Santander.

