Retail structured notes platform in the works

NEW YORK, Aug 31 (IFR) - The US structured notes market, underdeveloped in comparison to its European and Asian counterparts, could receive a boost in attention and ultimately demand as international banks look to deploy proprietary platforms that allow qualified investors to customise products for themselves or their clients, mimicking what already exists in other regions.

Such platforms allow an adviser to choose the underlying, structure, and tenor for a product and then check the indicative yields and pricing for that selection.

Barclays, BNP Paribas, and Societe Generale specifically are looking to develop new platforms or augment their existing offerings for launch in the US. Officials at Barclays and BNPP could not provide a specific time frame for launch.

Emmanuel Valet, head of the structured products group at SG, said the firm plans to launch a US platform by early 2014, after development of its Latin American and European offering that is scheduled to go live at the start of next year.

UBS has already rolled out its platform, UBS Equity Investor Marketplace, in the US. The product allows registered investment advisers to customise a note across seven basic structures, 450 underlyings, and four currencies. Morgan Stanley also has a global platform, called IRIS, that has been used to create and price deals for customers in the US.

These platforms are already prevalent in Europe, where BNPP, Barclays, Morgan Stanley, and UBS each have similar operations. Derivative Partners, a specialist structured products firm in Switzerland, currently operates a multi-issuer platform on which investors can customise a note and choose between five different issuers at the moment, with EFG Financial Products in the process of joining as the sixth issuer.

“Our existing platform in Europe provides clients with an opportunity to generate pricing for many different variations of products with different underlyings,” said Serge Troyanovsky head of retail structured solutions distribution for North America.

“The clients are also able to get mark-to-market prices for the products that they previously traded. If we decide and are able to deploy it in the US, we would hope to strengthen our connection to the broker-dealer and private bank community who can customise and then distribute products. That’s a development that is ongoing and likely to yield some success for the market.”

Troyanovsky added that specific regulatory restrictions in the US regarding how structured products should be marketed will need to be fully understood and taken into account to get a platform off the ground.

Issuers and wealth managers say that the US structured note market has lagged Europe because of a lack of education among investors and regulators on the products.

“In the US marketing and distribution tends to driven by asset management. In Europe it tends to be driven more by investment banking firms. The former does not typically delve into derivatives as much as the latter,” explained Eric Greschner, registered investment advisor and founder of Regatta Research and Money Management.

“As a result structured products have experienced a belated welcome in the US and investment managers, financial advisors, regulators, and retail investors are in the process of getting caught up to speed with understanding more complex payoff profiles and underlyings. They are also addressing issues that continental Europe has already dealt with including standardization, transparency, credit risk mitigation through collateralization, and risk assessments.”

Greschner added he is directing a regulatory education committee through the US Structured Products Association that has been attended by regulators from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority, which oversees a portion of the structured notes market.

The expectation is that the increase in ease of execution brought on by the online platforms is likely to attract more investors and distributors and ultimately create a more efficient regulatory framework.

But the glaring caveat remains that many investors got badly burned when Lehman Brothers defaulted in 2008 because they did not understand that structured notes carry the credit risk of the issuing bank.

FINRA’s chairman, Richard Ketchum, has said over the past year and a half that structured products are a key area of concern and that brokers might need to establish suitability protocols for matching investor and product.

Additionally, the Securities Exchange Commission sent letters to most major financial institutions in April regarding changes to product disclosure requirements. Those changes are still ongoing, said industry sources.

(This story will appear in the Sept 1 issue of International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters publication)

