Bank actions could send investors away from US high-grade

NEW YORK, Sept 7 (IFR) - After a pledge from the ECB to buy bonds, and a worse-than-forecast US jobs report, the market is expecting concrete action from central banks -- and that could put a damper on US investment-grade bonds.

Moves by the Fed and the ECB to ramp up liquidity would boost the risk-on trade, driving investment flows towards riskier but better-yielding assets and away from investment-grade paper, which is currently offering meager yields.

“With positive news out of Europe this week, the execution efficiency of high-grade deals could begin to decline because, as market sentiment improves, and we get further support from central banks, investor appetite may shift towards riskier assets,” said Justin D‘Ercole, head of Americas investment-grade syndicate at Barclays in New York.

The risk-on sentiment is already in place, as central banks resort to conventional and unconventional responses to revive economies, said Edward Marrinan, head of macro credit strategy and co-head of Americas strategy at RBS Securities.

“There is evidence that investor appetite for high-grade paper is turning a bit more selective, as their focus is shifting to other asset classes with higher yields such as cross-overs and non-investment grade bonds,” Marrinan said.

The US high-grade market has had a dream run this year. Volume through September 5 stands at US$622.8 billion, well ahead of the pace from a year ago.

The strong showing has been helped by investors looking to buy quality paper that paid more than Treasuries, which have seen yields touch record lows in a number of maturities.

However, those same low yields have caused a similar drop in investment-grade corporate bond yields, which use Treasuries as a pricing benchmark. Issuers have repeatedly set record low coupons this year on bonds that carried maturities of up to 30 years.

Many investors took on high-grade paper that paid a coupon lower than even the prevailing inflation rate, happy to just have a safe haven to park their money.

But that approach may be about to change.

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi on Thursday sparked a broad market rally by announcing that the ECB was ready to buy unlimited amounts of bonds of up to three-years maturity from countries that request a European bailout and fulfill strict policy conditions.

Coming after a long period of political bickering, Draghi’s announcement was viewed by some as the first sign of a light at the end of the tunnel for the European sovereign crisis.

And Friday’s weaker than expected non-farm payrolls report has only increased expectations of quantitative easing. The employment report for August was disappointing to the market, with nonfarm payrolls up just 96,000 versus a consensus estimate of 125,000.

RECORD PACE

Even with action from the Fed, however, issuance is expected to continue to be solid -- and the high-grade market will remain s safe haven for investors.

“I see no reason for corporate issuance activity to decline significantly over the next few months,” Marc Fratepietro, co-head of corporate coverage, capital markets and Treasury solutions, told IFR ahead of the latest NFP numbers.

“Corporate balance sheets are in great shape, and at these rates, the economics of using that debt capacity for any range of purposes is quite compelling,” he said.

“Secondary liquidity is poor and unlikely to get better, making the new-issue market the only way to deploy cash in a significant way,” he said.

The rush to issue and buy high-grade paper was evident this week, with expectations of up to US$25 billion in volume easily surpassed in just two working days after the Labor Day holiday on Monday. The holiday-shortened week saw issuance totaling US$29.341 billion by Thursday, making it the second-busiest week of 2012.

On Tuesday, a total of 12 deals priced, matching the then 2012 record for number of deals in one day set on March 5. Volume of US$14.3 billion was the second-largest of the year after Feb 1, when US$16.60 billion was raised.

On Wednesday, 13 deals were announced making it the busiest issuance day by number of deals of 2012. Volume was about US$10.55 billion.

“High-yield may offer better yields, but it is no doubt a higher volatility market and therefore presents a much greater risk of downside if the economy weakens,” Fratepietro said.

