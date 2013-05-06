US CLOs slow with longer warehouse periods, lower returns

NEW YORK, May 6 (IFR) - Despite one of the most promising first quarters of issuance since 2007 - US$26bn in US collateralized loan obligation (CLO) volume - longer ramp-up periods and a dearth of underlying assets may undermine the optimistic 2013 issuance levels originally envisioned for the sector.

Deals are remaining in warehouse for longer periods, according to CLO bankers, as collateral managers take more time to ramp up portfolios.

“The lack of underlying leveraged loans available has really impacted returns in the CLO market,” said the head of new-issue CLO origination at a major global investment bank.

“Deals are staying in warehousing for a longer time. Despite a fast start to the first quarter, I don’t think issuance will be higher than US$70bn for the year.”

CLOs -- which package leveraged loans into different slices of risk and sell them to investors as bonds with varying yields -- helped fuel the private equity leveraged buyout boom of 2006 and 2007, giving private equity firms the ability to cheaply finance loans for M&A activity via the capital markets.

CLOs make money based on the difference between the liabilities spreads that they pay to their investors and the spreads they earn on the underlying loan assets.

The market has also been slowed by an FDIC assessment charge for banks that hold so-called “higher-risk” securitizations that took effect on April 1 as Triple A investors assess the possible implications of the new regulation.

In anticipation of the FDIC rule, the pace of issuance increased during the latter half of March, only to slow down after the rule was passed.

The pace is expected to ease further, as a lack of leveraged loans hamstrings an otherwise rejuvenated sector. After a robust US$56bn in 2012 US CLO issuance, some analysts predicted US$70bn or more for 2013 at the start of the year, but have tempered their predictions to US$60bn to US$70bn.

CLO issuance reached its peak at about US$103bn in 2007.

PRINT, THEN SPRINT

When underlying loan prices were lower last year, managers would “print and sprint” - meaning that they would assemble a “model” portfolio of loans, issue bonds, and then ramp up the pool of leveraged loans in a three to five-week period. The lower loan prices meant that the loans could easily be bought on the secondary market under par.

However, with spreads continually compressing and higher loan prices, managers have needed to acquire loans from the primary market over a period of time because it has become more difficult to source collateral from the secondary market. Moreover, the lack of new loan supply has put a crimp on returns, experts say.

Triple A liability spreads on new-issue CLOs have settled into the 110bp to 130bp area. Last week, underwriter Wells Fargo priced a US$400m CLO for asset manager Neuberger Berman. A Triple A slice of the deal with a six-year average life printed at Libor plus 113bp.

The deal has a non-call period of two years and a reinvestment period of four years.

Another US$490.75m deal from collateral manager Babson Capital Management priced its Triple A slice at Libor plus 110bp, tightening in from price guidance of +112bp. Bank of America Merrill Lynch was the bookrunner.

With the CLO renaissance last year, many pre-crisis CLO managers regrouped under different names and started issuing new deals; still others were formed to cash in on the potential returns available, leading to a tiering in quality of recent collateral managers, according to sellside CLO experts.

For example, some collateral managers are known to deliver good equity returns, but lack track record or performance history. Others are interested in less volatile returns and took down all their equity in the transactions they issued over the last two years.

Nevertheless, the new batch of CLOs still has less leverage than pre-crisis deals - although it is slowly trending up - and no longer contain structured finance assets.

Collateral managers also currently have less flexibility in their ability to stuff deals full of so-called covenant-lite loans, although that is trending up too, experts say.

Covenant-lite loans have fewer restrictions on collateral, payment terms, and level of income, and are a growing worry for CLO investors.

