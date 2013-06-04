Time to reload credit longs? Not yet

LONDON, June 4 (IFR) - The bull credit market that has raged for the best part of the year has shown signs of running out of steam over the last week or so, and near-term direction is likely to be driven by US data.

Given the latest Fed rhetoric, we are back in the perverse situation where good numbers cause a sell-off as the market perceives the tapering of QE is drawing near, while bad numbers sustain hopes of further accommodation.

In April, the BoJ’s decision to back up the truck sparked the latest leg up on the rally over the course of the following two months, and created serious pain for those who thought the market was being irrationally exuberant.

As US equities soared to almost daily record highs, the Nikkei posted a 33% rise in just four weeks, while European credit indices and peripheral bond yields fell to multi-year lows.

At the time, we were highly vocal in reiterating our view that what goes up must eventually come down, but the only problem was that it became difficult to stand in front of the central bank-induced juggernaut.

Now that the Fed has signalled that QE tapering might begin sooner rather than later, however, the market’s mindset has changed. The shift from greed to fear came rapidly as the Nikkei dropped almost 17% from its mid-May highs to Monday’s close.

In synthetic credit markets, the Main and Crossover yesterday posted 50% retracements of the rally from the end of March to May 22, which kicked in at 108bp on the IG index and 430bp on the HY.

That sort of retracement would usually be the cue to reset cheeky index shorts - credit longs - now that some profits have been booked. That may well not be the case here.

Monday afternoon perfectly encapsulated the psyche of US equity investors. A better-than-expected print of Markit Mfg PMI saw index futures trade back to nearly unchanged on the day, after registering solid gains in the European morning.

A worse than expected print of the more salient ISM Mfg number - showing the sector was back in contraction - saw a knee-jerk sell-off, followed by a steady accrual of gains as the day progressed, and stocks closing firmly in the black.

As the week progresses, those data releases across the pond will be even more closely scrutinised, with the climax coming on Friday with the release of Nonfarm Payrolls.

Therefore, it may be prudent to hold off resetting those index shorts right now, despite the technicals all saying that we should be fading into those sort of positions. It is likely to be a choppy ride over the next few days. (Reporting by Adam Parry, editing by Alex Chambers and Julian Baker)