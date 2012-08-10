UBS draws strong demand for CoCo that can write down to zero

NEW YORK, Aug 10 (IFR) - UBS made a bet that US investor desperation for yield is at fever pitch, and won hands down this week when it attracted a whopping $9 billion of orders from more than 450 investors for its $2 billion tier 2 write-down transaction.

It’s not only the first Yankee contingent capital deal, but also the first test of US appetite for a structure where bondholders risk losing all principal if the Swiss Bank’s Tier 1 common equity capital breaches a 5% threshold.

The level of interest for the offering left many a US banker’s jaw on the floor -- they had doubts US investors would stomach permanent write-down structures.

“This deal is toxic,” said one DCM head away from the deal before pricing. “Permanent write-downs are just a very difficult structure to do. Convertible into equity yes, but write-downs? No.”

Investors, however, looked at the 8% whispered level and responded with a resounding yes.

The book built to $6 billion by the end of Thursday and grew another $3 billion on Friday, even as lead managers UBS (global coordinator), Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, JP Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Royal Bank of Scotland and Wells Fargo Securities, tightened in pricing to 7.625%.

It was a yield an investor can only dream of receiving from capital securities issued by US banks and insurers in the current environment.

Driving home that point, also on Thursday, Wells Fargo brought a retail-targeted $675 million perpetual non-call five year Tier 1 preferred offering, issuing the notes at an all-time record low of 5.2%. GE Capital set the low coupon record for pure institutional Tier 1 at 6.25% late July.

IN SEARCH OF YIELD

At first glance, the 7.625% coupon on UBS’s offer looked like it offered about a 48 basis points (bp) to 50bp pick-up compared with its comparably-structured $2 billion 7.25% 10 non-call five year RegS write-down Coco, issued in February to Asian and private banking clients outside of the US.

The RegS deal was trading at a yield-to-call of around 7.145% on Thursday. However, some strategists noted the extra yield made sense when taking into account the Treasury curve difference from five to 10 years, the extra five years of write-down risk on the 10-year bullet and the fact that it’s a debut structure.

Comparing a write-down Tier 2 bond to a US bank’s perpetual preferred Tier 1 was also difficult.

“If a bank had a 100% write-down CoCo and a perpetual preferred, you could argue that if the bank ran into trouble the CoCo will be written down to zero,” said Shobhit Gupta, a senior credit strategist at Barclays in New York. “The perp securities will also be trading at a very low price in such a scenario but holders at least retain the upside if the bank stages a recovery.”

There are hopes that the US market will now expand for contingent regulatory capital.

“I think CoCos would be issued first by Yankee banks, followed by US banks,” said David Knutson, FIG strategist at Legal & General Investment Management in the Americas. “I suppose we could eventually see CoCo issuance among US SIFI insurance companies, after US banks break into the market.”

The Federal Reserve is committed to putting out a white paper on the use of debt convertible into equity in the capital structure of US banks.

