FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-BT, British Airways break freeze in US bond issuance
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 25, 2013 / 2:21 PM / 4 years ago

REFILE-BT, British Airways break freeze in US bond issuance

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

By Rachelle Kakouris

NEW YORK, June 25 (IFR) - British Airways and BT broke the silence in the US bond markets on Tuesday, testing investor appetite for risk after a global sell-off paralyzed new issuance for four straight trading days.

Domestic high-yield issuer TransDigm also stepped forward with a new deal, as borrowers defied talk that the new issue freeze would hold until after the July 4 holiday due to market jitters.

UK telecoms giant BT announced a USD600m SEC-registered three-year senior unsecured fixed note via RBS, BNP Paribas, Citi, Deutsche and HSBC.

Meanwhile national flag-carrier British Airways came out with a USD928.61m two-tranche deal that is being financed through an enhanced equipment trust certificate.

Citi, HSBC, Deutsche and Morgan Stanley are the joint active bookrunners on the trade.

Analysts said it might be a useful time for investors to buy despite the ongoing volatility concerns that have seen US Treasury yields spike in the past few weeks.

“This is a buying opportunity,” said Zane Brown, a partner and fixed income strategist at US investment management firm Lord Abbett.

“This is an opportunity to add to add names that we’ve already well researched and weren’t able to get attractive prices a month ago.”

In the high-yield space, TransDigm announced a USD500m offering of eight-year non-call three senior subordinated debt that will fund a special dividend for holders of stock in the Cleveland-based aerospace components manufacturer.

Such shareholder-friendly deals are typically made under more bullish conditions, and the transaction is seen as a test of risk tolerance at a time when investors have been demanding better returns at a time of heightened volatility.

Moody’s placed TransDigm’s B1 corporate family rating on review for possible downgrade after the company said it was considering paying a USD1.0bn to USD1.8bn special dividend.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.