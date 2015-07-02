FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swedish crown hits 3-week low after Riksbank cuts rates
Sections
Featured
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
North Korea
U.N. to vote on weakened North Korea sanctions
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 2, 2015 / 7:50 AM / 2 years ago

Swedish crown hits 3-week low after Riksbank cuts rates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 2 (Reuters) - Sweden’s crown sank on Thursday after the Riksbank surprised markets by cutting interest rates deeper into negative territory and promising to pump more money into the economy, citing risks from Greece as a factor.

A large majority of analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast the bank would keep its already ultra-loose policy unchanged after the latest inflation figures gave it some breathing room in its fight to fend off the threat of deflation.

By 0843 the crown had fallen roughly 1 percent to 9.3440 crowns per euro, hitting a three-week low. It lost around 1.5 percent against the dollar at 8.4738 crowns per dollar.

“They have been quite aggressive in the QE and its pretty clear that they are trying to target the currency and weaken it,” said Niels Christensen, FX strategist at Nordea. (Reporting by Patrick Graham, Jemima Kelly and Anirban Nag)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.