FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Canada crude - Prices weak on refinery work
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
June 28, 2012 / 8:21 PM / in 5 years

Canada crude - Prices weak on refinery work

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* August Western Canada Select last at $27/bbl under WTI

* August synthetic last at $5.25/bbl under WTI

CALGARY, Alberta, June 28 (Reuters) - Canadian cash crude prices remained weak on Thursday as refinery maintenance work continued to cap demand.

Western Canada Select heavy crude for August delivery last traded at a $27 per barrel discount to the West Texas Intermediate benchmark, compared with a Wednesday settlement price of $27.50 under the benchmark, according to Shorcan Energy Brokers.

Heavy spreads have widened by about $4 per barrel from mid-June as refinery turnarounds continue to limit demand. Maintenance work continues at Imperial Oil Ltd’s 187,000 bpd Strathcona refinery near Edmonton and at its 121,000 bpd Sarnia, Ontario, facility.

Light synthetic crude for August delivery last traded at $5.25 under WTI compared with a day-earlier settlement price of $4.50 under the benchmark.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.