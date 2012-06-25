FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TABLE-South Korea's May crude imports
Sections
Featured
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
Exchange-traded Funds
Emerging market tech boom a headache for fund managers
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
World
The Basque: Spain's effective, expensive antidote to secession
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
Commentary
Former Iranian diplomat on what Trump needs to know about Iran
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Asia
June 25, 2012 / 6:26 AM / in 5 years

TABLE-South Korea's May crude imports

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Data on South Korea oil imports
in May released by state-run Korea National Oil Corp (KNOC)
 on Monday.
    For story on South Korea's Iranian imports: 
                           (in 1,000 barrels unless specified)
                            May 2012   April 2012   May 2011  
Crude oil imports             82,424       73,241     72,368
(1,000 b/d)                    2,659        2,441      2,334 
Oil product demand            67,703       61,618     62,292 
(1,000 b/d)                    2,184        2,054      2,009
Crude runs                    81,089       73,799     77,316
Oil product output            88,115       79,320     84,332
(1,000 b/d)                    2,842        2,644      2,720  
End-month private oil stocks  67,344       63,521     64,394   
    Crude oil stocks          12,627       11,322      9,648
    Oil product stocks        46,624       44,538     48,095
Oil product exports           34,929       32,128     35,222
Oil product imports           23,489       22,022     22,572 
    Note: Crude oil stocks and oil product stocks do not add up
to total end-month oil stocks because the total volume also
includes byproducts obtained from initial refining, which are
used to make premium oil products.
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
May compared with a month and a year earlier are as follows:
Country                   May 2012    April 2012    May 2011  
Saudi Arabia                27,701        23,041      22,710 
Kuwait                      13,291         9,681       8,450 
UAE                          9,140         5,388       8,641
Qatar                        7,823         8,115       5,696  
Iran                         3,963         7,524       6,553
    
    Details of the top five crude exporters to South Korea in
January-May compared with a month and a year earlier are as
follows:
Country         Jan-May 2012  Jan-May 2011  Jan-May 2010  
Saudi Arabia         127,479       118,148       112,520
Kuwait                52,971        42,951        43,906
Qatar                 42,686        37,360        22,086
UAE                   39,256        36,142        49,426
Iran                  29,216        34,654        32,264

 (Reporting By Eunhye Shin; Editing by Jijo Jacob)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.