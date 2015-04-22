FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as greenback slips, crude holds steady
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 22, 2015 / 1:40 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ firms as greenback slips, crude holds steady

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2237 or 81.72 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mostly lower across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, April 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar
strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Wednesday, as the
prices of crude oil, a key Canadian export, edged higher,
underpinned by a softer dolar.
    With little domestic economic news on tap this week, the
loonie will remain sidelined, with moves driven largely by the
U.S. dollar and U.S. crude prices.
            
    * At 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2237 to the greenback, or 81.72 U.S. cents,
stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2281,
or 81.43 U.S. cents on Monday.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2208
Its weakest level was C$1.2287.
    * U.S. existing home sales data for March is due at 10:00
a.m. EDT. 
    * U.S. crude prices were up 0.1 percent to $56.66,
while Brent crude added 0.8 percent to $62.59. 
    * The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming most of its
key currency counterparts except the Australian dollar
 and the British pound, will likely trade
between C$1.2215 and C$1.2305 against the U.S. dollar on
Wednesday, according to National Bank Financial Group.
    * Canadian government bond prices were mostly lower across
the maturity curve, with the two-year price down 1.5
Canadian cents to yield 0.653 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 falling 25 Canadian cents to yield 1.469 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.1 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -45.4.

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.