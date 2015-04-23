CANADA FX DEBT-C$ static amid dearth of news, steady U.S.-Canada spread

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2229 or 81.77 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar remained little changed against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, stuck in rangebound trading following last week's post-data and Bank of Canada surge, and with no near-term impetus to drive further direction. Interest rate differentials, a key driver, have also held steady this week, adding to the Canadian dollar's listlessness. The loonie could take its cue from stronger moves in crude prices and the greenback during the session. * At 9:14 a.m. EDT (1314 GMT), the Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2229 to the greenback, or 81.77 U.S. cents, almost unchanged from the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2228, or 81.78 U.S. cents on Wednesday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2216 Its weakest level was C$1.2269. * U.S. jobless claims rose 1,000 to 295,000, but underlying trend continued to indicate an improving labor market. * U.S. crude prices were up 1 percent to $56.72, while Brent crude added 1.69 percent to $63.79. * The Canadian dollar, which was outperforming a number of its key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2180 and C$1.2300 against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with the two-year's price up 2 Canadian cents to yield 0.669 percent and the benchmark 10-year falling 10 Canadian cents to yield 1.508 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was 12.4 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -45.9. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski)