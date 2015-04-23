CANADA FX DEBT-C$ stronger as crude oil gains help resource currency

(Adds comment, updates prices to close) * Canadian dollar at C$1.2146, or 82.33 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve By Alastair Sharp TORONTO, April 23 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar strengthened against its U.S. counterpart on Thursday, as weak U.S. economic data hurt the greenback and a rally in the price of crude helped the loonie. "The pop in oil prices has provided a boost for Canada on a generally weaker U.S. dollar index day," said Don Mikolich, executive director for foreign exchange sales at CIBC World Markets. The Canadian dollar ended the session trading at C$1.2146 to the greenback, or 82.33 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2228, or 81.78 U.S. cents on Wednesday. U.S. crude prices jumped 2.8 percent to $58.02, while Brent crude rose 3.3 percent to $64.85. Mikolich said that the loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, broke through a barrier around C$1.2170 during the session but would face further selling pressure around C$1.2100. The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2121. Its weakest level was C$1.2269. A rise in U.S. jobless claims from last week, weak new home sales data for March and subdued factory activity this month weighed on the U.S. currency. Canadian government bond prices were mostly higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year's price up 5.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.651 percent and the benchmark 10-year adding 15 Canadian cents to yield 1.489 percent. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Alan Crosby)