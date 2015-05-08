FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CANADA FX-Canadian dollar a bit firmer after wide swings on jobs data
May 8, 2015 / 1:05 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-Canadian dollar a bit firmer after wide swings on jobs data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 8 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was slightly stronger against the greenback on Friday after briefly swinging to its strongest and weakest levels of the session following North American jobs data for April.

The Canadian dollar was trading at C$1.2091 to the U.S. dollar, or 82.68 U.S. cents, stronger than the Bank of Canada’s close of C$1.2120, or 82.51 U.S. cents on Thursday.

Immediately after the data was released, the Canadian dollar had touched C$1.2046, or 83.02 U.S. cents, before retreating to C$1.2145, or 82.33 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Paul Simao)

