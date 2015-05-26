CANADA FX-C$ retreats to six-week low after U.S. durable goods data

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest level in six weeks against the greenback on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar extended session gains on data that showed U.S. business investment spending plans increased for a second month in a row in April.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2395 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.68 U.S. cents, softer than before the data was released and sharply weaker than Monday’s Bank of Canada close at C$1.2313, or 81.21 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)