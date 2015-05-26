FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX-C$ retreats to six-week low after U.S. durable goods data
Sections
Featured
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
Hurricane Irma
Florida Keys, airports partially re-open
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
North Korea
North Korea warns U.S. of 'greatest pain', rejects sanctions
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
Technology
Apple set to unveil anniversary iPhone in major product launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
May 26, 2015 / 12:50 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX-C$ retreats to six-week low after U.S. durable goods data

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TORONTO, May 26 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar slipped to its weakest level in six weeks against the greenback on Tuesday after the U.S. dollar extended session gains on data that showed U.S. business investment spending plans increased for a second month in a row in April.

The Canadian dollar touched C$1.2395 to the U.S. dollar, or 80.68 U.S. cents, softer than before the data was released and sharply weaker than Monday’s Bank of Canada close at C$1.2313, or 81.21 U.S. cents. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.