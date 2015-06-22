CANADA FX DEBT-C$ gains as markets bet on Greek debt deal

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2250 or 81.63 U.S. cents * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve TORONTO, June 22 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar gained ground against its U.S. counterpart on Monday as optimism that Greece and its creditors were on their way to a breakthrough debt deal kept it strong even after oil prices turned lower and the greenback reversed early losses. Prices for oil, a key Canadian export, lost ground after their early gains had strengthened the loonie. Sentiment in global markets, which had been jittery about the uncertainty surrounding a potential debt default by Greece, was optimistic that a last-minute deal could be reached. * At 9:30 a.m. EDT (1330 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.2250 to the greenback, or 81.63 U.S. cents, firmer than the Bank of Canada's official close of C$1.2266, or 81.53 U.S. cents, on Friday. * The currency's strongest level of the session was C$1.2218, while its weakest level was C$1.2277. * No notable Canadian economic data is expected this week. * U.S. crude prices were down 0.87 percent at $59.09 a barrel after touching $60.30 earlier, while Brent crude lost 0.68 percent to $62.59, after hitting $63.74. * The Canadian dollar is expected to trade between C$1.2190 and C$1.2270 against the U.S. dollar during the North American session on Monday, according to RBC Capital Markets. * Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the maturity curve, with longer-term bonds falling. The two-year price was down 5 Canadian cents to yield 0.618 percent and the benchmark 10-year fell 45 Canadian cents to yield 1.763 percent. * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -3.50 basis points, while the 10-year spread was -56.6 basis points. (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)