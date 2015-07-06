FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats to April lows as Greece hits crude prices
Sections
Featured
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Irma's aftermath
Floridians return to shattered homes as storm arrives in Georgia
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
Technology
Seven stocks to watch during the iPhone launch
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 6, 2015 / 1:11 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ retreats to April lows as Greece hits crude prices

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2640 or 79.11 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, July 6 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar softened to
its weakest level since mid-April against its U.S. counterpart
on Monday, as a stronger greenback helped pushed oil prices down
more than 3 percent following the Greek referendum, which saw
more than 60 percent of voters say 'No' to conditions for a
rescue package.
     The U.S. dollar firmed against a basket of key currencies,
but overall currency market moves were subdued as market
participants held off making snap judgments on what's next in
the euro zone. 
    The price of crude, a key Canadian export, was also hit by
emergency measures out of China over the weekend meant to
prevent a stock market crash that could threaten the world's
second-largest economy. China stocks have plunged some 30
percent in the last three weeks in what was originally deemed a
market "correction." 
    
    * At 8:56 a.m. ET (1256 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
was trading at C$1.2640 to the greenback, or 79.11 U.S. cents, a
sharp retreat from the Bank of Canada's official close of
C$1.2560, or 79.62 U.S. cents, on Friday.
    * The currency's strongest level of the session was
C$1.2551, while its weakest level was C$1.2646.
    * The Bank of Canada's second-quarter Business Outlook
Survey is due at 10:30 a.m. This data set will be scrutinized by
market participants and will help guide expectations on the
central bank's monetary policy intentions.
    * Canadian Ivey PMI data for June is due at 10:00 a.m. EDT
.
    * U.S. crude prices were down 4.23 percent to $54.52,
while Brent crude lost 2.22 percent to $58.98. A strong
U.S. dollar tends to pressure commodities as it makes them more
expensive for holders of other currencies. 
    * The Canadian dollar, which was lower against most of its
key currency counterparts, is expected to trade between C$1.2590
and C$1.2660 against the U.S. dollar on Monday, according to
National Bank Financial.
    * Canadian government bond prices were higher across the
maturity curve, with the two-year price up 6 Canadian
cents to yield 0.452 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 rising 46 Canadian cents to yield 1.65 percent.
    * The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -14.5 basis
points, while the 10-year spread was -64.9 basis points.
    

 (Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.