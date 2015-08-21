CANADA FX DEBT-C$ steady after domestic data spurs bounce

* Canadian dollar at C$1.3087 or 76.41 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve By Solarina Ho TORONTO, Aug 21 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar was steady against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, recouping earlier losses after data showed Canadian inflation was mostly in line with expectations in July, while retail sales for June rose more than forecast. The annual inflation rate in July rose 1.3 percent, just shy of the 1.4 percent forecast by economists and up from 1 percent in June, as higher prices for food and clothing offset the moderating effect of cheaper energy. Retail sales rose 0.6 percent in June, topping expectations for a 0.2 percent rise, but volumes were flat. The currency briefly rallied to a session high after the data, before paring gains. "The move on the Canadian dollar was a reaction to the fact that we had the upside surprise on retail sales," said Andrew Kelvin, a senior fixed-income strategist at TD Securities. "But having taken a little bit deeper look into it ... you've actually seen the Canadian dollar strength come off. So it was a knee-jerk, at first glance it looked like a strong number." At 9:34 a.m. EDT (1334 GMT), the Canadian dollar was at C$1.3087 to the greenback, or 76.41 U.S. cents, little changed from the Bank of Canada's official close on Thursday of C$1.3081, or 76.45 U.S. cents. It remains within a very tight range, however, trading between C$1.306 and C$1.311 so far in the session. The price of crude, a key Canadian export, headed for the eighth straight week of declines, the longest losing streak since 1986, after a sharp drop in Chinese manufacturing increased worries over the health of the world's biggest energy consumer. "The currency has been surprisingly resilient to oil," said Mark Chandler, head of Canadian fixed income and currency strategy at RBC Capital Markets. "Really hard for it to move from the narrow range around C$1.31 and you can argue that it basically would have done worse if we didn't have a net weakening over the last three sessions in the U.S. dollar generally." Canadian government bond prices were higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year price up 1.5 Canadian cents to yield 0.342 percent and the benchmark 10-year rising 12 Canadian cents to yield 1.278 percent. The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread narrowed to -30.7 basis points, while the 10-year spread narrowed to -78.6 basis points. (Additional reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Peter Galloway)