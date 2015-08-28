FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends flat as caught between oil gains, Fed hike bets
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#US Dollar Report
August 28, 2015 / 11:40 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ ends flat as caught between oil gains, Fed hike bets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds strategist comment, updates prices to close)
    * Canadian dollar ends at C$1.3215, or 75.67 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices mixed across the maturity curve

    By Alastair Sharp
    TORONTO, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar ended near
unchanged against the greenback on Friday, as cautious market
participants balanced a sharp jump in crude oil prices against
comments by U.S. Federal Reserve officials who did not rule out
a September rate hike.
    The Canadian dollar ended the North American
session trading at C$1.3215 per U.S. dollar, or 75.67 U.S.
cents, barely weaker than the Bank of Canada's official Thursday
close of C$1.3218, or 75.65 U.S. cents.
    "There's a tug of war between what's going on in the oil
market ... and implications for the Federal Reserve's coming
meeting," said Mazen Issa, a senior foreign exchange strategist
at Toronto-Dominion Bank based in New York.
    U.S. crude rose 6.3 percent, notching its first weekly gain
in two months, after a rally in gasoline amid refinery outages
and concerns about strife in Yemen fed a second frenzied day of
short-covering in oil. 
    The U.S. currency gained against a basket of currencies
after one Fed official said the central bank cannot wait for the
case for hiking to be overwhelming and another put the odds of a
September move higher at roughly even. 
 
    The Canadian currency slipped 0.3 percent over the week, a
tumultuous time when gyrations in China were felt across asset
classes and geographies. 
    TD's Issa said a data-heavy calendar would likely weigh on
the Canadian currency in coming weeks, even though the current
oil price and interest rate spreads suggest it has already been
punished.
    "The data should be leaning negatively so on balance it
would tilt toward a weaker Canadian dollar," he said.
    At one point, the currency touched $1.33, but did not break
through, while its strongest level was C$1.3167.
    Canadian producer prices unexpectedly rose 0.7 percent in
July, the third consecutive monthly gain, on higher prices for
motorized vehicles and aircraft, Statistics Canada data showed.
 
    Canadian government bond prices were mixed across the
maturity curve. The two-year price fell 2.5 Canadian
cents to yield 0.416 percent, and the benchmark 10-year
 rose 21 Canadian cents to yield 1.442 percent.
    The Canada-U.S. two-year bond spread was -30.6 basis points,
while the 10-year spread was -74.2 basis points.

 (Editing by G Crosse)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.