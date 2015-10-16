FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-month high
Sections
Featured
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
U.S.
Harvey may shred tax revenues, leaving cities struggling for years
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Mexico
Mexico's strongest quake in 85 years kills dozens
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 16, 2015 / 1:31 PM / 2 years ago

CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-month high

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2899, or 77.53 U.S. cents
    * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve

    TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pulled back
from its strongest level in  three months against its U.S.
counterpart on Friday, as oil rose after a week of losses and
other commodity prices slipped on slowing demand growth.
    The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, is
on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week despite oil's
decline, fueled by investor concerns that weak economic
conditions will convince the U.S Federal Reserve not to raise
rates this year.
    * At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), the Canadian dollar 
traded at C$1.2899 to the greenback, or 77.53 U.S. cents, weaker
than Thursday's close of C$1.2847, or 77.84 U.S. cents.
    * The Canadian dollar was outperforming other commodities
currencies and the Japanese yen, but slipped against the euro,
British pound and Swiss franc.
    * U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $47.18 a
barrel, while Brent crude added 1 percent to $50.23.
Copper prices declined 0.6 percent to $5,274.5 a tonne.
  
    * The currency is expected to trade between C$1.2840 and
C$1.2940 during the session, according to RBC Capital Markets.
    Canadian government bond prices were moderately higher
across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 1
Canadian cent to yield 0.532 percent and the benchmark 10-year
 up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.432 percent.

 (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.