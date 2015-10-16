CANADA FX DEBT-C$ pulls back from 3-month high

* Canadian dollar at C$1.2899, or 77.53 U.S. cents * Bond prices higher across the maturity curve TORONTO, Oct 16 (Reuters) - The Canadian dollar pulled back from its strongest level in three months against its U.S. counterpart on Friday, as oil rose after a week of losses and other commodity prices slipped on slowing demand growth. The loonie, as Canada's currency is colloquially known, is on track for a 0.3 percent gain on the week despite oil's decline, fueled by investor concerns that weak economic conditions will convince the U.S Federal Reserve not to raise rates this year. * At 9:11 a.m. EDT (1311 GMT), the Canadian dollar traded at C$1.2899 to the greenback, or 77.53 U.S. cents, weaker than Thursday's close of C$1.2847, or 77.84 U.S. cents. * The Canadian dollar was outperforming other commodities currencies and the Japanese yen, but slipped against the euro, British pound and Swiss franc. * U.S. crude prices were up 1.7 percent to $47.18 a barrel, while Brent crude added 1 percent to $50.23. Copper prices declined 0.6 percent to $5,274.5 a tonne. * The currency is expected to trade between C$1.2840 and C$1.2940 during the session, according to RBC Capital Markets. Canadian government bond prices were moderately higher across the maturity curve, with the two-year up 1 Canadian cent to yield 0.532 percent and the benchmark 10-year up 9 Canadian cents to yield 1.432 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)