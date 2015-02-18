FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Czech crown rises to levels last seen in November 2013
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 18, 2015 / 5:46 PM / 3 years ago

Czech crown rises to levels last seen in November 2013

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PRAGUE, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The Czech crown jumped against the euro on Wednesday on the back of comments from the Czech president, reaching levels last seen in the weeks after the central bank launched a policy of using interventions to weaken the crown in November 2013.

President Milos Zeman said he wanted the next central bank chief and other board members to be pro-euro and against the bank’s weak crown policy when he makes new appointments in 2016.

The crown rose more than 1 percent to hit 27.256 to the euro in late trading, the strongest since Nov. 25, 2013. The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from firming beyond 27 to the euro.

“The story is all about President Zeman’s speech... Of course it can cause some stop losses, so that’s the reason (for the sharp move),” one dealer said.

“It is possible we might see the central bank come into the market. We will see tomorrow,” the dealer added.

Central bank spokesman Tomas Zimmermann said he could only refer to the latest central bank board decision and statement from Feb. 5, when the bank reaffirmed its commitment to intervene in the market to weaken the crown, if needed, to keep it around 27 per euro. (Reporting by Jason Hovet and Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.