Czech crown extends losses after retail sales miss expectations
January 12, 2015 / 9:22 AM / 3 years ago

Czech crown extends losses after retail sales miss expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - The Czech crown weakened 1 percent against the euro on Monday after a report showed retail sales rose less than expected in November, amid speculation the central bank will extend or beef up its weak-crown policy to ward off deflation.

The crown fell to near a six-year low on Friday, when data showed inflation was near zero in December. It weakened further on Monday to trade as low as 28.520 to the euro. The currency was down 0.9 percent at 28.380 at 0903 GMT.

The central bank has pledged to keep the crown from gaining past 27 to the euro. But it faces deflationary pressure from abroad, raising chances it may extend its exchange rate commitment beyond 2016 or consider moving the limit on the crown’s value to a weaker level.

“The market is speculating about the next steps of the central bank. They could move (the commitment level) to 29 (per euro),” a dealer said. (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Larry King)

