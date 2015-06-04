BUZZ-Czech companies: Brewer Lobkowicz shares hit record high on chance of buyout offer

PRAGUE, June 4 (Reuters) -

** Shares in Pivovary Lobkowicz Group rise by 8.3 percent at 0757 GMT, hit all-time high of 198 crowns.

** Shares rise after shareholders Palace Capital and GO Solar agreed to sell shares to Lobkowiczky Pivovar, owned by Pivovary Lobkowicz Group CEO Zdenek Radil.

** Lobkowiczky Pivovar would acquire 79.4 percent of Pivovary Lobkowicz Group for CZK 1.9 billion if deal materialises.

** Lobkowiczky Pivovar would become majority shareholder and be obliged to make a mandatory takeover bid

** J&T Banka analysts say valuation from purchase price is a 15 percent premium to Tuesday’s closing stock price.