FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
Prague Stock Exchange trading jumps in November on Moneta deals
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Breakingviews
This is the real anniversary of the financial crisis
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
Reuters Investigates
How Taser inserts itself into probes over its own weapons
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 7, 2016 / 10:58 AM / 9 months ago

Prague Stock Exchange trading jumps in November on Moneta deals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PRAGUE, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Trading volumes on the Prague Stock Exchange (PSE) jumped to 23.6 billion crowns ($935.95 million) in November, the highest monthly amount since it launched the Xetra trading system in 2013, the bourse said on Wednesday.

Activity in Prague, where the average monthly volume is around 15 billion crowns, soared last month before a rebalancing of MSCI's Czech Republic Index that for the first time included lender Moneta Money Bank, whose shares debuted in an initial public offering in May.

Moneta's parent GE Capital also held an accelerated bookbuilding in mid-November to sell its remaining share in the Czech lender, adding to interest in the stock. ($1 = 25.2150 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Jan Lopatka)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.