Credit derivatives lose sight of cash

NEW YORK, July 27 (IFR) - Credit default swap indices referencing investment-grade debt have diverged from underlying bond spreads, raising concerns that the instruments may no longer be an appropriate hedge for cash market exposures.

Investment-grade bond spreads have widened by 22bp in the past two months, according to Bank of America Merrill Lynch data, pushing levels to their widest over Treasuries in the last two years.

At the same time, high-grade index credit default swap spreads have remained stable and have even tightened by 2bp since July 9.

As a result, the basis between cash bond spreads and the CDX index of US investment grade names is now 35bp - its widest level since February 2012, according to a BAML analysis of 30 liquid issuers.

The stark difference is raising concerns about the viability of CDS contracts as hedges for future bond tumult with the Federal Reserve’s interest rate hiking cycle looming.

“With the recent widening of high-grade bond spreads, the fear of a disorderly selloff in corporate credit is becoming more severe - CDS contracts though may not act as efficient hedges until there is a major shock, if at all,” said Hans Mikkelsen, credit strategist at BAML.

“On a mark-to-market basis, investment-grade index derivatives products don’t track bonds any more, they track stocks.”

On a return basis, correlation between CDX IG and the S&P 500 is currently 80% while its correlation to 10-year cash bond spreads is just 60% according to BAML analysis. In the mid-June, correlation with bonds even dipped into negative territory.

The stark difference between bond and CDS spreads - and returns - has been driven by supply-demand imbalances in cash markets over the past several months.

High-grade issuers have flocked to raise cash at a record pace. The US market set a monthly record with US$163bn of issuance in May and has already absorbed a bumper July crop of US$111bn, bringing the year-to-date tally to a record US$830bn.

IT firm Intel closed a US$7bn four-part deal last Wednesday as part of a US$20bn week of issuance for non-financial corporates.

DELUGE

The deluge of issuance has been driven by M&A financing and an effort by issuers to raise cash in calm conditions before the Fed’s impending rate hike shuffles the financing environment.

At the same time, demand from retail investors has tailed off. Inflows into high-grade bond funds fell from US$9.2bn in May to US$2.2bn in June, according to EPFR data.

Flows into high-grade bond funds for the week ended July 17 (excluding short-term funds) were flat at US$10m, according to data from EPFR.

While that imbalance has driven cash spreads wider, CDS remains largely fundamentally driven, trading on perceptions of risk rather than technical imbalances.

“The CDS market dances to a different beat, there’s a finite amount of supply in that market and those contracts don’t react to supply and demand imbalances in cash markets, they react to risk,” said Mark Howard, head of credit strategy at BNP Paribas. “Risk hasn’t gone up, but supply has.”

The unique dynamic is illustrating an environment that has, for some credit managers, already been painfully realised in past dislocations.

“There aren’t a whole lot of people who are hedging a cash position with CDX any more - the whipsaw in the basis has hurt people quite a bit, for example especially during the taper tantrum of 2013,” said Howard.

CDS users have already begun to discuss possible reforms to bring the index contracts back in the line with the market they were originally intended to mirror.

Bankers for example have approached index-provider Markit to increase the universe of financial names eligible for the investment-grade CDX contracts as financials represent over 30% of cash indices.

While CDX IG Series 24 includes 20 financial names, all swap dealers are omitted. Markit currently has no plans to add those entities to the index as it could prevent dealers from participating if the index could be seen as a self-referencing trade.

LOOKING FOR OPTIONS

Investors looking to hedge a Fed interest rate hike - expected this year - are already looking at alternative products and Deutsche Bank analysts believe that credit exchange-traded funds provide the most viable substitute.

Correlation between investment grade cash and the iShares iBoxx US$ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF is now approximately 95%, up from 65% in 2010, according to Deutsche Bank analysis.

Correlation between high-yield cash and iShares’ sister high-yield ETF is about 80%, according to Deutsche Bank, though some note that the instruments are not immune from liquidity constraints in times of stress

Before making any shift to alternative products, many market participants are first asking whether or not high-grade cash spreads are due to normalise.

Some believe spreads will come back in as the supply calendar normalises. Many issuers had brought deals forward with the Fed in mind, leaving the calendar for August and September relatively bare.

But others see demand dynamics continuing to keep spreads wide. Flattening retail demand is expected by some to turn into outflows, thus exacerbating current liquidity concerns in corporate bonds.

“We haven’t really seen the full extent of the decline in liquidity in high-grade markets yet because we’ve seen strong inflows from the mutual fund community into bond funds - they have replaced dealer market-makers in terms of demand as banks retrench due to regulatory changes,” said Mikkelsen.

”But now we’re getting closer to seeing outflows from those investors, and that may not bode well for liquidity when the hike hits - it will mean less demand in already-spotty secondary markets.

A version of this story appeared in the July 27 issue of IFR magazine - a Thomson Reuters product. (Reporting by Mike Kentz, Editing by Helen Bartholomew)