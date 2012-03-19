FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Asia Distillates-Diesel margins down on high crude
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Energy
March 19, 2012 / 11:46 AM / 6 years ago

Asia Distillates-Diesel margins down on high crude

Reuters Staff

7 Min Read

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices remained steady on Monday as underlying
crude prices remained persistently high, depressing margins for the product. 	
    Gasoil's crack for April fell 47 cents $15.12 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's
crack fell 60 cents to $15.32.     	
    China will raise retail diesel prices by 6 percent to 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the
biggest increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is
unlikely to hit demand in a big way. 	
     But state-owned refiners are unlikely to emerge in the spot market to import huge volumes
of diesel as inventory levels are sufficient, industry sources said.	
    Meanwhile, demand for diesel continued to be robust in Africa with Kenya seeking an
additional 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in mid-April, after having already bought nearly
200,000 tonnes of diesel for March-May in an earlier tender. 	
    Tanzania is expected to enter the spot market this week to seek gasoil and jet for May and
June, which should support the market further, a middle distillates trader said. 	
    In Asia, the Philippines' Petron has bought a late Mar loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo
from BP at a premium of about $3 to $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, traders said.	
    In the Platts window on Monday, BP's firm offer of 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading
from the Middle East in early April, was bought by Vitol. 	
    BP could have been trying to price in a cargo it is lifting from Qatar, a trader said,
though this could not be confirmed.	
    Kuwait Petroleum has sold 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet
fuel for loading in mid-April at premiums of $4.25 a barrel and $2.00 a barrel over Middle East
quotes, industry sources said.	
    The buyers are not known.	
    In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemicals has offered a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, its fourth
gasoil cargo for April, in a further sign that it is on track to restart a fire-hit 80,000
barrels-per-day residue desulphurizer unit in April.	
    The company is awaiting government approval to start the unit which has been shut since
2010. 	
      	
    * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 240,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over
Apr. 26-30. The tender closes on Mar. 20.	
    - Kenya is seeking 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 15-18. The
tender closes on Mar. 20 and is valid until Mar. 21.	
    - India's MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May.
1-3. The tender closes on Mar. 22 and is valid until Mar. 23.	
     	
    * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil deals.	
    -  Vitol bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading from the Gulf region over Apr. 3-7
from BP at a premium of $1.50 a barrel over the average of Apr. 2-9 Middle East quotes.	
    	
    	
 MID-DISTILLATES                                                                           
 CASH ($/T)                    ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     RIC
                                                                    Close    
 Spot Gas Oil 0.5%                      137.41     1.28       0.94   136.13  GO-SIN
 GO 0.5 Diff                             -0.15     0.00       0.00    -0.15  GO-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.25%                     138.56     1.28       0.93   137.28  GO25-SIN
 GO 0.25 Diff                             1.00     0.00       0.00     1.00  GO25-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.05%                     139.21     1.28       0.93   137.93  GO005-SIN
 GO 0.05 Diff                             1.65     0.00       0.00     1.65  <GO005-SIN-DIF
 Spot Gas Oil 0.001%                    140.51     1.28       0.92   139.23  GO10-SIN
 GO 0.001 Diff                            2.95     0.00       0.00     2.95  GO10-SIN-DIF
 Spot Jet/Kero                          137.38     1.15       0.84   136.23  JET-SIN
 Jet/Kero Diff                           -0.37     0.00       0.00    -0.37  JET-SIN-DIF
                                                                                           
 SWAPS  ($/T)                  ASIA CLOSE       Change   % Change   Prev     PM (1130 GMT)
                               (0830 GMT)                           Close    
 Brent M1                               125.19     1.77       1.43   123.42              
 Gasoil M1                              137.59     1.27       0.93   136.32             
 Gasoil M1/M2                            -0.19    -0.02      11.76    -0.17              
 Gasoil M2                              137.78     1.29       0.95   136.49             
 Regrade M1                               0.20    -0.13     -39.39     0.33               
 Regrade M2                               0.23    -0.14     -37.84     0.37               
 Jet M1                                 137.79     1.14       0.83   136.65              
 Jet M1/M2                               -0.22    -0.01       4.76    -0.21               
 Jet M2                                 138.01     1.15       0.84   136.86              
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1             15.12    -0.47      -3.01    15.59             
 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2             16.48    -0.34      -2.02    16.82             
 Jet Cracks M1                           15.32    -0.60      -3.77    15.92              
 Jet Cracks M2                           16.71    -0.48      -2.79    17.19              
 East-West M1                           -12.45    -1.28      11.46   -11.17              
 East-West M2                           -10.54    -0.27       2.63   -10.27              
 LGO M1                                1037.50    10.75       1.05  1026.75           
 LGO M1/M2                                0.50     0.88    -231.58    -0.38              
 LGO M2                                1037.00     9.87       0.96  1027.13           
 Crack LGO-Brent M1                      14.01    -0.44      -3.04    14.45             
 Crack LGO-Brent M2                      14.48    -0.36      -2.43    14.84             
 	
 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.