Asia Distillates-Diesel margins down on high crude

SINGAPORE, March 19 (Reuters) - Asian gasoil prices remained steady on Monday as underlying crude prices remained persistently high, depressing margins for the product. Gasoil's crack for April fell 47 cents $15.12 a barrel over Dubai crude, while jet fuel's crack fell 60 cents to $15.32. China will raise retail diesel prices by 6 percent to 7 percent from Tuesday, marking the biggest increase in 33 months, a move that will help refiners reduce heavy losses but is unlikely to hit demand in a big way. But state-owned refiners are unlikely to emerge in the spot market to import huge volumes of diesel as inventory levels are sufficient, industry sources said. Meanwhile, demand for diesel continued to be robust in Africa with Kenya seeking an additional 30,000 tonnes of gasoil for delivery in mid-April, after having already bought nearly 200,000 tonnes of diesel for March-May in an earlier tender. Tanzania is expected to enter the spot market this week to seek gasoil and jet for May and June, which should support the market further, a middle distillates trader said. In Asia, the Philippines' Petron has bought a late Mar loading 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo from BP at a premium of about $3 to $3.30 a barrel over Singapore quotes, traders said. In the Platts window on Monday, BP's firm offer of 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading from the Middle East in early April, was bought by Vitol. BP could have been trying to price in a cargo it is lifting from Qatar, a trader said, though this could not be confirmed. Kuwait Petroleum has sold 40,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil and 40,000 tonnes of jet fuel for loading in mid-April at premiums of $4.25 a barrel and $2.00 a barrel over Middle East quotes, industry sources said. The buyers are not known. In Taiwan, Formosa Petrochemicals has offered a 500 ppm sulphur gasoil cargo, its fourth gasoil cargo for April, in a further sign that it is on track to restart a fire-hit 80,000 barrels-per-day residue desulphurizer unit in April. The company is awaiting government approval to start the unit which has been shut since 2010. * TENDERS: Formosa has offered 240,000 barrels of 500 ppm sulphur diesel for loading over Apr. 26-30. The tender closes on Mar. 20. - Kenya is seeking 30,000 tonnes of 500 ppm sulphur gasoil for loading over Apr. 15-18. The tender closes on Mar. 20 and is valid until Mar. 21. - India's MRPL has offered 40,000 tonnes of 0.5 percent sulphur gasoil for loading over May. 1-3. The tender closes on Mar. 22 and is valid until Mar. 23. * CASH DEALS: One jet deal, no gasoil deals. - Vitol bought 100,000 barrels of jet fuel for loading from the Gulf region over Apr. 3-7 from BP at a premium of $1.50 a barrel over the average of Apr. 2-9 Middle East quotes. MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev RIC Close Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 137.41 1.28 0.94 136.13 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -0.15 0.00 0.00 -0.15 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 138.56 1.28 0.93 137.28 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff 1.00 0.00 0.00 1.00 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 139.21 1.28 0.93 137.93 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff 1.65 0.00 0.00 1.65 <GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 140.51 1.28 0.92 139.23 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 2.95 0.00 0.00 2.95 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 137.38 1.15 0.84 136.23 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.37 0.00 0.00 -0.37 JET-SIN-DIF SWAPS ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev PM (1130 GMT) (0830 GMT) Close Brent M1 125.19 1.77 1.43 123.42 Gasoil M1 137.59 1.27 0.93 136.32 Gasoil M1/M2 -0.19 -0.02 11.76 -0.17 Gasoil M2 137.78 1.29 0.95 136.49 Regrade M1 0.20 -0.13 -39.39 0.33 Regrade M2 0.23 -0.14 -37.84 0.37 Jet M1 137.79 1.14 0.83 136.65 Jet M1/M2 -0.22 -0.01 4.76 -0.21 Jet M2 138.01 1.15 0.84 136.86 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M1 15.12 -0.47 -3.01 15.59 Gasoil 0.5%-Dubai Cracks M2 16.48 -0.34 -2.02 16.82 Jet Cracks M1 15.32 -0.60 -3.77 15.92 Jet Cracks M2 16.71 -0.48 -2.79 17.19 East-West M1 -12.45 -1.28 11.46 -11.17 East-West M2 -10.54 -0.27 2.63 -10.27 LGO M1 1037.50 10.75 1.05 1026.75 LGO M1/M2 0.50 0.88 -231.58 -0.38 LGO M2 1037.00 9.87 0.96 1027.13 Crack LGO-Brent M1 14.01 -0.44 -3.04 14.45 Crack LGO-Brent M2 14.48 -0.36 -2.43 14.84 (Reporting by Jessica Jaganathan; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)